Above Ground Pools Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company’s Above Ground Pools Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Above Ground Pools Market Size And Growth?

In previous years, the market size for above ground pools has witnessed a consistent expansion. The market, valued at $2.97 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $3.12 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. This growth during the historical period can be credited to factors such as enhanced accessibility and affordability, improvements in pool materials and technology, escalating demand for outdoor recreational activities, a surge in DIY home improvement trends, suburbanization, and the increase in residential lot sizes.

The market for above ground pools is anticipated to undergo significant expansion in the upcoming years, predicted to reach a value of $3.81 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 5.2%. This predicted growth is attributed to an increasing emphasis on leisure activities within the home, technological advances in pool maintenance, growing preference for sustainable pool alternatives, the effect of social media on outdoor living fashions, and the development of urban gardens and outdoor environments. Key trends anticipated during this forecast period encompass intelligent pool monitoring systems, energy-saving pool pumps and heaters, advanced filtration and sanitation systems, integrated lighting and water characteristics, and the use of environmentally friendly, sustainable materials in pool construction.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Above Ground Pools Market?

The growth of the above-ground pool market is being fueled by an uptick in home renovation projects. Home renovation involves altering, improving or modernizing the physical structure, architectural design or functionality of an existing residence. The rise in remote work has increased the need for functional home areas, and a surge in home equity allows more homeowners to undertake renovation projects. Including an above-ground pool in a renovation project not only adds an outdoor leisure area but also enhances the aesthetic value of the property. It serves as a cost-effective option compared to built-in pools. For example, projections from the Joint Center for Housing Centers (JCHS) of Harvard University, a US-based academic institution, indicate that national expenditures for renovation and repair will go up to $485 billion in 2023 from $406 billion in 2021. Therefore, the upward trajectory of home renovation projects is catalyzing the growth of the above-ground pool market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Above Ground Pools Market?

Major players in the Above Ground Pools include:

• Bestway Inflatables and Material Corp.

• Blue Cascade

• TRIGANO S.A.

• Fluidra SA

• BWT Pool Products GmbH

• Mountfield AS

• Intex Recreation Corp.

• Narellan Pools

• Namco Pools

• Blue Wave Products

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Above Ground Pools Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the above-ground pool industry are concentrating their efforts on the creation of novel solutions like internet of things (IoT) enabled pools, in order to remain competitive. This incorporation of IoT in pool management introduces features such as sensors and connectivity for distantly administering water quality, temperature modifications, and scheduling of automated maintenance, adding to the comfort and effectiveness for pool possessors. Notably, SEKO Spa, a company based in Italy that makes pumps and dosing systems, launched SekoLink and SekoWeb in February 2023, employing IoT capabilities to transform the way pools are managed. SekoLink, a mobile application compatible with SEKO's pool dosing systems like PoolDose, offers the ability to remotely control chemical dosing, keep track of pool temperature and health instantaneously, and receive low chemical level alerts, ensuring simpler maintenance and improved management of water quality. SekoWeb is a web portal created for the professional management of pools and spas. It allows technicians to remotely track and adjust pool parameters from any point, either through scanning a QR code or by logging in online.

How Is The Above Ground Pools Market Segmented?

The above ground pools market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Steel Pools, Aluminum Pools, Wooden Pools, Resin Pools, Hybrid Pools

2) By Shape: Round, Oval, Square, Rectangular

3) By Liner Type: Overlap, Beaded, Unibead

4) By End-User Industry: Residential, Non-Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Steel Pools: Galvanized Steel Pools, Stainless Steel Pools

2) By Aluminum Pools: Painted Aluminum Pools, Non-Painted Aluminum Pools

3) By Wooden Pools: Cedar Wood Pools, Pine Wood Pools

4) By Resin Pools: All-Resin Pools, Resin-Framed Pools

5) By Hybrid Pools: Steel And Resin Hybrid Pools, Aluminum And Resin Hybrid Pools

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Above Ground Pools Market?

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the above ground pools market. Looking forward, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to experience the most rapid growth. The regions analyzed in the market report for above ground pools include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The Business Research Company

