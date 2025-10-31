Colle AI Enhances Modular Publishing Frameworks to Scale NFT Campaigns

Transforming creative ideas into unique digital masterpieces with Colle AI.

The latest system upgrade delivers improved automation, cross-chain optimization, and streamlined campaign management for creators and brands

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the multichain AI-powered NFT platform, has upgraded its modular publishing frameworks to help creators and organizations scale NFT campaigns with greater efficiency. This enhancement strengthens the platform’s foundation for automation, interoperability, and real-time publishing across major blockchain networks.The improved modular publishing system introduces enhanced automation for metadata handling, asset scheduling, and campaign deployment. With the update, creators can now execute NFT campaigns across Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain with fewer manual steps and faster turnaround times. Colle AI’s AI-driven architecture dynamically adapts each module to campaign scale and performance requirements, ensuring stability and speed across multichain environments.“Colle AI’s modular publishing advancements represent a major leap toward campaign scalability and creative autonomy,” said J. King Kasr , Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. “By uniting automation with adaptability, we’re giving creators the tools to execute large-scale NFT projects seamlessly, without compromising precision or vision.”This upgrade underscores Colle AI’s commitment to empowering creators with intelligent, flexible tools that simplify NFT operations and drive digital innovation. The enhanced modular frameworks mark another step forward in optimizing campaign management and execution for the evolving Web3 ecosystem.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

