USA Hemorrhoid Centers Ends Surgery Fear During Awareness Month with HAE

Interventional Radiologists Offer Hemorrhoid Artery Embolization (HAE) With Minimal-Downtime, Outpatient Alternative to Traditional Surgical Excision

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of Hemorrhoid Awareness Month this November, USA Hemorrhoid Centers announced it is intensifying efforts to educate the public about non-surgical options like Hemorrhoid Artery Embolization (HAE) to combat the primary reason for treatment delay: the fear of painful, extensive recovery associated with traditional surgery.

Historically, patients associate hemorrhoid treatment with painful recovery from surgical options, often involving cutting, stitches, and weeks of downtime. This fear is a major barrier, leading millions to delay diagnosis and endure worsening symptoms that severely impact their quality of life.

HAE is a minimally invasive procedure to treat internal hemorrhoids, performed by specialized interventional radiologists. Instead of removing tissue, the procedure targets the root cause by blocking the small arteries that supply the swollen hemorrhoidal tissue. By reducing blood flow, hemorrhoids naturally shrink over time without the need for cutting, general anesthesia, or a hospital stay.

“We can now eliminate internal and prolapsed hemorrhoids effectively and comfortably. Procedures like HAE have fundamentally changed the patient experience. Patients are often back to normal activities within a few days, compared to weeks for traditional surgery. The days of painful hemorrhoid surgery being the only option are finally over,” said Yan Katsnelson, M.D., CEO and Founder of USA Hemorrhoid Centers.

This November, USA Hemorrhoid Centers urges individuals experiencing persistent bleeding, discomfort, or tissue bulging to seek an evaluation. Early intervention using advanced, outpatient methods like HAE ensures faster, safer relief and is the best defense against complications associated with untreated hemorrhoids.

For more information, call 855-805-4247 or visit https://www.usahemorrhoidcenters.com/

About USA Hemorrhoid Centers

USA Hemorrhoid Centers, part of the USA Clinics Group network, specializes in the treatment of hemorrhoids at over 25 outpatient locations, focusing on patient comfort and minimally invasive procedures.

