BRIDGE Implementation Update: Data Migration Steps and FAQs

North Dakota’s K-12 Data Modernization Initiative is well underway. Implementation engagements with districts are in progress, focusing on preparation, data quality, and readiness for the transition to Infinite Campus. Over the coming weeks, districts can expect direct outreach and support as data migration activities begin. These efforts are designed to ensure every district’s information transfers securely, accurately, and consistently into the new system. The Engagement & Discovery Phase (November through mid-December 2025) will lead into pilot migrations in December and a full statewide rollout beginning in February 2026.

What’s Happening Now

Beginning in November, Consultadd, the data migration vendor, will begin working directly with districts to:

Provide each district’s Readiness Checklist and instructions for access.

and instructions for access. Confirm District Points of Contact (POCs) for data migration activities.

for data migration activities. Begin schema reviews and coordination with Infinite Campus’s data import process. This phase ensures every district is well prepared and confident as migration activities move forward.

District Participation & Expectations

Your district plays a vital role in this effort. While Consultadd will guide each technical and compliance step, district participation is key to success. Districts are asked to:

Review and complete the Readiness Checklist by the specified deadline.

by the specified deadline. Attend their assigned onboarding session.

Ensure technical contacts have the appropriate data access.

have the appropriate data access. Review district data mappings during validation. This migration is fully supported—districts will not navigate it alone. Our teams are here to lead, align, and assist every step of the way.

BRIDGE FAQs

Q: Do districts need to have data sharing agreements with the data migration vendor?

A: Because the State has a data sharing agreement/NDA with the data migration vendor, there is no state requirement for districts to initiate their own additional agreements. However, if your district policy outlines additional requirements, please work with the vendor directly.

Q: Will districts be able to consolidate duplicate students in the system, or will that need to be done at the state level?

A: NDDPI will merge duplicate students if they exist.

Q: Will the Yearly Event Series (YES) feature be available in Infinite Campus?

A: Yes. Specifically timed and function-focused training events throughout the year will be available for districts.

Q: Seven years of data will be migrated into Infinite Campus. Does this refer to seven years of active student data only, or does it also include inactive students? We occasionally receive educational verification requests for inactive students that go back further than seven years.

A: Although only seven years of data will be migrated, all historical data will be extracted. Districts will continue to have access to their historical raw data.

Q: Will homeschool students be required to have a student ID?

A: Yes. This is already a requirement, and homeschool students will continue to be assigned a student ID. Currently, when a district receives a qualifying Statement of Intent to Supervise Home Education form for a student, those students are supposed to be loaded into PowerSchool, and that data flows to STARS, where the student is assigned their student ID. The process will be similar with Infinite Campus.

Please work with your implementation team for district-specific questions regarding third-party (including food service, point of sale, etc.) integrations, Active Directory syncing, custom forms, or anything highly customized for your district. All other questions can be emailed to BRIDGE@nd.gov.

Upcoming BRIDGE Office Hours

Join the BRIDGE team for live discussions and Q&A sessions.

October Office Hours Recordings

Catch up on the latest project updates and discussions from October’s sessions.