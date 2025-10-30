From Ancient Manuscripts to Modern AI: Husband-and-Wife Team Build the World’s Largest Plant Library

Atrimed Biotech

BENGALURU, INDIA, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atrimed Biotech is redefining the future of medicine by blending the wisdom of ancient Sanskrit and Tamil manuscripts with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Founded by husband-and-wife team Dr. Hrishikesh Damle and Dr. Latha Damle, the company has created the world’s largest library of plant-derived molecules and developed powerful AI tools for receptor site mapping and in silico testing — a novel pipeline accelerating the discovery of therapies for inflammatory and immune-related conditions.The Damles’ journey began with a simple but ambitious question: could ancient medical texts, many written over a thousand years ago, reveal untapped solutions for modern diseases? They embarked on a years-long effort to translate, digitize, and analyze classical Sanskrit and Tamil treatises. Using custom-built software, they identified plants historically prescribed for inflammatory skin conditions and correlated them with modern botanical classifications.“These texts were more than historical records — they were data sets,” says Dr. Hrishikesh Damle, Founder & CEO of Atrimed. “By treating them as structured information, we could systematically mine centuries of clinical observations and turn them into testable scientific hypotheses.”From this foundation, the team built a plant molecule library containing hundreds of thousands of secondary metabolites. Atrimed’s computational biology platform then runs in silico receptor docking, simulating how each molecule may interact with specific inflammatory and dermatological targets — a process that dramatically reduces the time and cost of drug discovery.“Our AI models allow us to screen tens of thousands of molecules overnight,” explains Dr. Latha Damle, Chief Scientific Officer. “Only the most promising candidates advance to in vitro and clinical testing. This is how we merge ancient knowledge with modern efficiency.”This unique discovery engine has already led to several innovative dermatological solutions, including Sorion, a plant-based topical treatment for dry, flaky, and irritated skin. Sorion is widely available in Europe, where it can be found in nearly every pharmacy, and is now available to patients in the United States.Atrimed continues to expand its research into systemic inflammation, immune modulation, and viral infections, guided by the same principle that sparked its founding: that ancient wisdom, paired with rigorous science, can unlock safer and more accessible solutions for chronic health challenges.About Atrimed BiotechAtrimed Biotech is a Bengaluru-based company pioneering the integration of ancient plant medicine and modern computational drug discovery. Its proprietary plant molecule library, AI-driven receptor mapping, and cross-disciplinary research team are driving innovation in dermatology, immunology, and inflammatory disease treatment."

