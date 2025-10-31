XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. Provides Update on TSX Venture Exchange Listing Progress

XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. provides an update on its TSX Venture Exchange listing progress.

DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. (“XRP Healthcare” or “the Company”), an emerging leader in healthcare mergers, acquisitions, and AI-driven innovation, today issued an operational update regarding its pending listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V).The Company confirms that all required filings and supporting documentation were submitted by October 31, 2025, meeting a key milestone agreed upon with its advisors. Following submission, the TSX-V issued a standard round of review questions, which XRP Healthcare’s legal, audit, and advisory teams are currently addressing in coordination with ARC Group , the Company’s global listing and M&A advisors.Upon completion of this review and subsequent regulatory clearance, XRP Healthcare anticipates advancing to conditional approval and trading readiness in line with TSX-V procedures.Kain Roomes, CEO of XRP Healthcare, commented:“Our progress toward listing reflects the dedication of our global team and the strong foundation we have built. With our HIPAA-grade XRPH AI App already live and helping users around the world, we remain confident in the next steps and grateful for the TSX-V’s guidance as we move toward public markets.”Whitney Lynn, Chairman of XRP Healthcare, added:“As we move through the final stages of the TSX Venture Exchange process, I’m proud of how the Company has maintained transparency, structure, and discipline. Our focus remains on sustainable growth and ensuring that every milestone aligns with best practices in governance and shareholder value creation.”Supporting documents, including the Definitive Agreement (DA) and Subscription Agreement, are available for reference to provide additional context regarding the Company’s transaction structure and listing process.XRP Healthcare will issue further updates once the TSX-V review is complete and conditional approval has been received.About XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc.Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. is consolidating and digitizing the healthcare sector across Africa through targeted mergers and acquisitions, bringing efficiency, access, and innovation to regional healthcare delivery. Operating through www.XRPHealthcare.ai , the Company has developed and launched its HIPAA-grade, multilingual XRPH AI App, which is available globally and connects patients, doctors, and pharmacies securely worldwide. The Company also oversees the XRPH Prescription Savings Card, providing discounted access to medication across more than 68,000 pharmacies throughout the United States. ARC Group, a leading global financial advisory firm, continues to advise the Company throughout its listing process.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s proposed listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, anticipated approvals, and strategic objectives. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.For more information, please contact:Info@xrphealthcare.com

