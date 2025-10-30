RPA in Insurance Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2031 | Transforming Efficiency Through Automation

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global " RPA in insurance market " was estimated at $98.6 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $1.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 28.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.➡️𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 :The global RPA in insurance market is analyzed across Component, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Application, and Region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.By component, the solution segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global RPA in insurance market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The service segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 30.7% throughout the forecast period.By deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating around three-fifths of the global RPA in insurance market revenue. The cloud segment, however, would portray the fastest CAGR of 31.6% during the forecast period.By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the highest share in 2021, garnering around two-thirds of the global RPA in insurance market revenue. The small and medium-sized enterprises segment, however, would portray the fastest CAGR of 30.4% during the forecast period.By application, the claims processing segment held nearly two-fifths of the global RPA in insurance market share in 2021, and is anticipated to retain its dominance from 2022 to 2031. The regulatory compliance segment, simultaneously, would display the fastest CAGR of 33.4% during the forecast period.➡️𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠:By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global global RPA in insurance market revenue. Asia-Pacific, at the same time, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 32.4% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and LAMEA.The key market players analyzed in the global RPA in insurance market report include Automation Anywhere, Inc., Dynpro, Fidel Technologies, Vuram, Aspire Systems, Opteamix, Pegasystems, Inc., Royal Cyber Inc., UiPath, and Infosys Limited. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. Key benefits for stakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the RPA in insurance market forecast from 2022 to 2031 to identify the prevailing RPA in insurance market opportunity.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the RPA in insurance market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global RPA in insurance market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies. 