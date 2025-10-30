Life Sim ‘Little Planet’ Brings Joy, Cozy Comfort, and Shared Experiences to Meta Quest Today for Free

Craft Your Dreams and Make Your Home on a Planet All Your Own

Little Planet isn’t just a game, it’s the place you come home to” — Frank Huang, VRWOOD Founder + Creative Director

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What sparks your joy? Little Planet , the cozy life simulation that launches today on Meta Quest , provides players with their own bespoke world where they can find that answer. Little Planet is ready to be a player’s tranquil, personal corner of the universe.In Little Planet, players begin on a tiny, untouched world and slowly shape it into a home that reflects who they are. By gathering resources, players can craft furniture, build cozy structures, and even sculpt the terrain itself to form new rivers, gardens, and hidden nooks filled with life. Friendly, furry Planet Pals share quests and run shops where seeds, tools, clothing, and other essentials help each planet flourish and feel like home. Whether fishing at a quiet pond, lighting fireworks with friends, playing a tune on a piano, or teaming up in multiplayer to create something wonderful together, Little Planet turns small moments into lasting joy, all on a world that grows with every act of care.From colorful NPC inhabitants to other interstellar homesteading players, Little Planet has always been about community. Little Planet’s launch today follows nearly two years in early access in which the players helped shape the game just as meaningful as they’ve shaped their planets.“Little Planet isn’t just a game, it’s the place you come home to – and so many wonderful people have made their home with us over the last two years,” said Frank Huang, founder of VRWOOD and creative director of Little Planet. “Our game has been shaped, and will continue to be shaped, by the players in our community.”As part of today’s launch out of early access, Little Planet has added a number of new ways for players to spark their joy:- Adopt a Joyling: Welcome an adorable animal companion into your life that you can customize and play with, each with their own unique personalities, likes, and needs- Visit the Starnexus: Journey to the all new town square-inspired social planet to make new friends, chat, and start any one of Little Planet’s three new mini-games- Go on a Scavenger Hunt: Team up and compete to see who can find the most targeted objects before the timer ends and win access to hunt-specific home decorations- Explore a Maze with Friends: Get lost in a labyrinth and find your way home; explore every nook and cranny as you laugh and play along the wayWin a Fishing Tournament: Fishing should be relaxing – but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a little friendly competition in this new twist on a Little Planet favorite!- Do it all for FREE: As part of today’s launch, Little Planet has dropped its price tag and will now be free for everyone! (optional in-app purchases are available)As it did during early access, Little Planet will continue to receive regular seasonal updates packed with new content, as well as new features and community events. Players who purchased the game during early access can log in beginning today to receive their Founders’ Pack, a special thank you with exclusive items, in-game currency, and complimentary one year access to Little Planet’s premium pass. Players interested in receiving other exclusive perks can join the Little Planet Ignition Program on the game’s official Discord to learn more.###The press kit for Little Planet can be found here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1cVGh1zmHwRGORjBYXW0IUQRBYm-pElnN?usp=sharing ABOUT VRWOODVRWOOD is an independent game studio focused on immersive life-simulation experiences for modern VR platforms. VRWOOD is best known as the creator and publisher of Little Planet, a charming VR life simulation game available in Early Access for the Meta Quest platform designed to spark joy and warmth in the hearts of players.

Little Planet Launch Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.