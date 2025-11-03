Grace Shi, a documentary and intimate voice awarded at the Prix de la Photographie (PX3)
Grace Shi presents “My Body, My Choice” at Paris Photo Week — a PX3-awarded series capturing raw, human moments with a precise, documentary eye.
Grace Shi is a visual storyteller based in Europe.
In her professional life, she works in investment management and PR communications across the business, lifestyle, and non-profit sectors.
Her work, rooted in fine art documentary and shaped by inspirations from travel and lifestyle, focuses on capturing authentic moments as a way to document memory and human connection. She has exhibited in Paris at Art Shopping and Art Capital, and her photography has been recognized internationally, including by the International Photography Awards, PX3 Prix de la Photographie Paris, and the Leica Fotografie International gallery. She values what is built rather than performed, seeing creation as a process of construction that endures beyond appearance. Looking ahead, she aims to contribute to cultural initiatives and international dialogue, fostering collaborations that bridge disciplines and perspectives
My Body, My Choice
A wall becomes a speaker. The message MY BODY MY CHOICE is sprayed in urgent red across a sealed surface. There are no people, no slogans, no movement. Yet the words remain. The photograph captures a moment after the voice has left but the echo continues. The closed shutter and the rigid geometry of the scene suggest restriction, denial, and control. Still, the message exists, unapologetic and unedited. This image invites the viewer to consider not only what is written, but what has been erased. It is a portrait of resistance that requires no permission to exist.
The Prix de la Photographie, Paris (PX3) is a photography award that strives to promote appreciation of photography, discover emerging talent, and introduce photographers from around the world to the artistic community of Paris.
Grace Shi
Photography
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.