Grace Shi, a documentary and intimate voice awarded at the Prix de la Photographie (PX3)

My Body, My choice by Grace Shi - PX3 2025

Grace Shi presents “My Body, My Choice” at Paris Photo Week — a PX3-awarded series capturing raw, human moments with a precise, documentary eye.

I photograph what remains when the noise fades: a sentence on a metal shutter, the breath of a street—what connects people rather than what divides them.” — Grace Shi

PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- During Paris Photo Week, photographer Grace Shi presents her work “My Body, My Choice,” distinguished by the Prix de la Photographie Paris (PX3). Working in a documentary fine-art register, Shi captures unvarnished moments that speak to memory, shared spaces, and human connection. Recognized and exhibited internationally (IPA, PX3, LFI), she brings to Paris a precise visual language; grounded, without effects or staging.Grace Shi is a visual storyteller based in Europe.In her professional life, she works in investment management and PR communications across the business, lifestyle, and non-profit sectors.Her work, rooted in fine art documentary and shaped by inspirations from travel and lifestyle, focuses on capturing authentic moments as a way to document memory and human connection. She has exhibited in Paris at Art Shopping and Art Capital, and her photography has been recognized internationally, including by the International Photography Awards, PX3 Prix de la Photographie Paris, and the Leica Fotografie International gallery. She values what is built rather than performed, seeing creation as a process of construction that endures beyond appearance. Looking ahead, she aims to contribute to cultural initiatives and international dialogue, fostering collaborations that bridge disciplines and perspectivesMy Body, My ChoiceA wall becomes a speaker. The message MY BODY MY CHOICE is sprayed in urgent red across a sealed surface. There are no people, no slogans, no movement. Yet the words remain. The photograph captures a moment after the voice has left but the echo continues. The closed shutter and the rigid geometry of the scene suggest restriction, denial, and control. Still, the message exists, unapologetic and unedited. This image invites the viewer to consider not only what is written, but what has been erased. It is a portrait of resistance that requires no permission to exist.The Prix de la Photographie, Paris (PX3) is a photography award that strives to promote appreciation of photography, discover emerging talent, and introduce photographers from around the world to the artistic community of Paris.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.