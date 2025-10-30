U.S. Infant and Kids Probiotics Market Expected to Reach $370.89 Million with a CAGR of 9.1% by 2032

U.S. Infant and Kids Probiotics Market by Age Group, Product Type, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. infant and kids probiotics industry size was valued at $159.24 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $370.89 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032.A key driver of the U.S. infant and kids probiotics market is the growing adoption of probiotic-fortified baby food. As parents place greater emphasis on early childhood nutrition and gut health, they are increasingly turning to products that support digestive function and immune health from an early age. These fortified foods provide a convenient way to introduce beneficial bacteria into children's diets.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06112 Probiotics are dietary supplements containing live microorganisms that support the body’s natural microflora, promoting overall health and wellness. These beneficial microbes help in preventing conditions such as diarrhea, eczema, and colic. In the U.S., consumer attitudes toward children's health are increasingly open to alternative therapies, including probiotics. Although the country hosts numerous small probiotic distributors, it has a limited number of fermentation facilities. Commonly available probiotic strains in the U.S. include Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus, and Saccharomyces boulardii.Manufacturers are responding by incorporating probiotics into a variety of baby food products, such as infant cereals and formulas. For example, Gerber Products Company offers a range of probiotic-enriched options, including oatmeal banana probiotic cereal and power blend variants with lentils, carrots, peas, and apples. This innovation reflects the rising demand for diverse probiotic offerings tailored to infants and children. However, the market faces challenges due to limited clinical evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of probiotics in pediatric populations. The lack of pediatric-specific clinical trials leads to hesitation among parents and healthcare providers, who rely on scientific validation to make informed decisions. This uncertainty reduces the willingness to integrate probiotics into children's daily health routines.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-infant-and-kids-probiotics-market/purchase-options The major players operating in the U.S. infant and kids probiotics are Gerber Products Company, BioGaia, i-Health, Inc, Church and Dwight Co., Inc., LoveBug Nutrition, NOW Foods, Mama's Select, Metagenics, Zarbees, Inc., and Hyperbiotics.Developments in the IndustryIn March 2023, BioGaia, a Swedish probiotics company, introduced Aldermis in the U.S. Aldermis is a multipurpose, cosmetic probiotic that soothes the dry or sensitive skin of infants and children. The water-free formulation of the ointment containing bacteria strain L. reuteri DSM 17938 nourishes the skin and can be used all over the body. L. reuteri DSM 17938 is one of the scientifically well-documented probiotic strains in the world, known for its efficacy and safety.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06112 Trending Reports:U.S. Dietary Supplements for Inflammation Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-dietary-supplements-for-inflammation-market-A317539 U.S. Food Safety Testing Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/u-s-food-safety-testing-market-A17103 U.S. and Australia Egg Protein Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-and-australia-egg-protein-market-A31557

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.