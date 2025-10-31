Storage Class Memory Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends - 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Storage Class Memory Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Storage Class Memory Market Worth?

The market size for storage class memory has seen a remarkable expansion in recent years. It is anticipated to rise from $4.17 billion in 2024 to $5.30 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.0%. This significant growth in the previous period can be linked to the escalating demand for high-speed memory and the increased use of data-focused applications. There are also the growing limitations of traditional DRAMs and SSDs to consider, along with the ever-increasing necessity for low-latency computing and a surge in digital transformation within enterprises.

The market size of the storage class memory is predicted to witness a significant surge in the upcoming years, reaching a value of $13.65 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7%. The escalation during the projection period is due to an increased adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads, heightened demand for high-performance computing, the growth of cloud and edge computing, a rising requirement for persistent memory solutions, and heightened enterprise investment in memory optimization. Prime trends in the prediction period include progression in non-volatile memory technologies, novelty in persistent and hybrid memory designs, evolution in high-speed memory interconnects, R&D in memory-class storage solutions, and advancements in both interoperability and system-level integration.

What Are The Factors Driving The Storage Class Memory Market?

The surge in demand for data centers is predicted to bolster the expansion of the storage class memory market in the future. Data centers, which are facilities outfitted with servers, storage, networking, and power systems, are employed by organizations to store, manage, and process large quantities of data. With the increasing adoption of cloud computing by businesses to boost scalability, secure data management, and meet the escalating requirements for digital services across various sectors, the need for data centers is on the rise. Storage class memory augments data centers by offering fast, enduring storage that serves as a bridge between DRAM and conventional storage. This improves performance, cuts down latency, and accommodates demanding workloads. For instance, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, a government department based in the US, reported in September 2024, that there are over 5,000 data centers in the United States, and their demand is projected to climb at an annual rate of 9% till 2030. Therefore, the rising demand for data centers is fueling the growth of the storage class memory market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Storage Class Memory Market?

Major players in the Storage Class Memory Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Sony Corporation

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Fujitsu Ltd.

• SK hynix Inc.

• Toshiba Memory Corporation

• Micron Technology Inc.

• Kioxia Holdings Corporation

• Western Digital Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Storage Class Memory Industry?

Major players within the storage class memory market are placing emphasis on inventing new forms of memory technology products, including persistent storage-class memory chips that can improve data access speeds, decrease latency, and boost system efficiency. In essence, persistent storage-class memory chips merge the speed of RAM with storage's data retaining capability, offering brisk, low-latency, and non-volatile data access. A case in point is the release of the NM102 storage-class memory chip by China's semiconductor start-up, Xincun Technology, in October 2024. The chip, similar to Optane, employs phase-change technology and a conventional NAND interface to attain microsecond response times, and is engineered to blend the speed of DRAM with the persistence of NAND flash. By doing so, Numemory is stepping in to fill the gap left by Intel's Optane departure, focusing on a high-speed, scalable solution for the premium storage market. These developments are a significant leap forward in China's journey towards self-sufficiency in semiconductors.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Storage Class Memory Market Share?

The storage class memory market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Persistent Memory, Non-Volatile Memory, Hybrid Memory

2) By Memory Type: Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM), Flash Memory, Ferroelectric Random Access Memory (FeRAM), Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (MRAM), Phase Change Memory (PCM)

3) By Storage Capacity: Low-Capacity Storage Class Memory, Medium-Capacity Storage Class Memory, High-Capacity Storage Class Memory

4) By Application: Big Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet Of Things (IoT) Applications, Virtualization

5) By End-User: Information Technology And Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace And Defense, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Persistent Memory: Phase Change Memory, Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory, Ferroelectric Random Access Memory, Dynamic Random Access Memory

2) By Non-Volatile Memory: Flash Memory, Read Only Memory, Electrically Erasable Programmable Read Only Memory

3) By Hybrid Memory: Dynamic Random Access Memory With Flash, Phase Change Memory With Flash, Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory With Flash

What Are The Regional Trends In The Storage Class Memory Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Storage Class Memory, North America emerged as the leading region for the given year. It is predicted that the fastest-growing region will be Asia-Pacific in the forecast period. The report encompasses various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

