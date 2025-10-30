Water and Sanitation on Vaal Dam maintaining full capacity despite slight weekly dip

The Department of Water and Sanitation’s weekly hydrological report on the status of dam levels has revealed that the Vaal Dam continues to sustain impressive water levels above full capacity, showing only a minimal week-to-week variation. The latest hydrological data indicates a marginal decrease from 101.8% last week to 101.0% this week, keeping the dam effectively at 100% capacity and demonstrating ongoing system resilience.

The Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS), which provides water to Gauteng and surrounding provinces, remains generally stable, recording a modest reduction from 97.8% to 97.4%. This steady performance highlights the Department’s consistent management efforts and strategic drought-mitigation initiatives that support reliable water availability ahead of the summer rainfall period.

Water levels at other key dams within the IVRS recorded the following changes:

Grootdraai Dam: slight decline from 94.2% to 93.0%

Sterkfontein Dam: steady at 99.0%

Bloemhof Dam: decreased from 97.3% to 95.4%

Dams under the Lesotho Highlands Water Project reflected mixed patterns, with Katse Dam edging up from 97.1% to 97.3%, and Mohale Dam improving from 89.8% to 90.3%.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), above-average rainfall is expected across the central interior and eastern coastal regions from October 2025 through January 2026. Although weather conditions may vary, DWS remains on alert and prepared to implement flood-control measures should substantial inflows occur.

All dam releases will continue to be managed in line with approved operational protocols, ensuring sufficient storage capacity for potential flood events while protecting communities downstream.

As part of its readiness for the upcoming rainy season, the Department has reinforced its flood-response and water-management plans through:

Strengthened coordination and decision-making structures

Expanded real-time monitoring via a broader gauging network

Closer collaboration with disaster management agencies across government levels

The Department reaffirms its commitment to responsible water resource management and to maintaining a secure, reliable supply throughout the Integrated Vaal River System.

