[CAGR of 3.8%] Applications Driving the Isophytol Market, Trends and Opportunities, 2028

The global isophytol market is projected to reach $629.5 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2028.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Allied Market Research's report, the global isophytol market generated $470.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $629.5 million by 2028, with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2028.The growth of the global isophytol market is attributed to various factors such as the rising demand for personal care products, increasing use of vitamin E in nutrition, and a surge in e-commerce activities. However, consumer preference for natural vitamin E over synthetic vitamin E poses a challenge to market growth. Nonetheless, the market is expected to witness new opportunities driven by high growth potential in emerging economies.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11842 Isophytol, a clear colorless liquid also known as 3,7,11,15-Tetramethyl-1-hexadecen-3-ol, finds applications in perfumery, food flavors, cosmetics, soap detergents, and the fragrance industry. The significant demand for personal care products, particularly in skincare and hair care, along with the growth of medicated personal care and vitamin supplements containing Vitamin E and K, has fueled the overall market growth.The primary objective of isophytol is to expand its presence in the perfume and deodorant market, driven by new product lines and an engaged youth consumer base. Synthetic chemicals, which have improved significantly due to biotechnological developments, are used in these scents. However, concerns about the toxicity of synthetic chemicals in toiletry products have hindered market growth.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11842 The report segments the global isophytol market based on fragrance, application, and region. In terms of fragrance, the herbal segment dominated the market in 2020, while the floral segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Regarding applications, the supplements segment led the market in 2020, but the industrial segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/isophytol-market/purchase-options Regionally, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.Key players in the global isophytol market include Augustus Oils Ltd., Antylia Scientific, BiosynthCarbosynth, BASF SE, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Haihang Industry, Molekula Group, Merck KGaA, Tokyo Chemical Industry, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Vigon International, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Sports Protective Equipment Material Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sports-protective-equipment-material-market U.S. & Europe Powder Coatings Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-europe-powder-coatings-market Automotive Silicone Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-silicone-market South East Asia & Middle East PSA Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/south-east-asia-and-middle-east-pressure-sensitive-adhesives-market

