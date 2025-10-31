Turboshaft Engine Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

Turboshaft Engine Global Market Report 2025

Turboshaft Engine Global Market Report 2025

Turboshaft Engine Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, there has been a significant expansion in the turboshaft engine market size. It's expected to surge from $5.15 billion in 2024 to $5.54 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The heightened growth during the historical period could be associated with factors like the expanding helicopter leasing market, increased interest in unmanned cargo rotorcraft, rising demand for smaller engines with more thrust, the escalating civil aviation sector in burgeoning economies, and the amplified use of engines in firefighting helicopters.

Predictions for the turboshaft engine market indicate a significant expansion in the next few years, reaching an estimated value of $7.33 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period is linked to several factors: growing demand for military helicopters, a heightened drive for engines that are lighter and consume less fuel, increased government defense spending, rising investments in urban air mobility initiatives, and escalating utilization of digital engine control systems. Key trends for the forecast period encompass advancements in fuel-efficient combustion technology, the incorporation of additive manufacturing (3D printing) technology, improvements in digital twin solutions, the introduction of advanced cooling technologies, and creative breakthroughs in rotorcraft propulsion systems.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Turboshaft Engine Market?

The turboshaft engine market is projected to grow, spurred by the ascend in defense funding. Defense budgets represent the financial resources provisioned by a country's government specifically for the management, development, acquisition, upkeep, and operational preparedness of its military forces and associated defense infrastructure. The escalating complexity of national security threats is one of the key factors contributing to increased defense budgets as governments feel pressured to invest more in advanced technologies, training, and capabilities to maintain strong defense postures and strategic deterrence. Turboshaft engines contribute to the improved efficiency, performance, and reliability of military helicopters and other rotary-wing aircraft, thus aligning with the goals of modern, well-resourced defense initiatives. To illustrate, the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), a UK-based independent research group, reported in February 2025 that global defense expenditure climbed to USD 2.46 trillion in 2024, up from USD 2.24 trillion in 2023. Real-term growth accelerated to 7.4 percent, outpacing the 6.5 percent in 2023 and 3.5 percent in 2022, leading to an average GDP allocation of 1.9 percent in 2024, a raise from 1.6 percent in 2022 and 1.8 percent in 2023. Hence, the turboshaft engine market is being bolstered by the increased defense budget.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Turboshaft Engine Market?

• Honeywell Aerospace Inc.

• GE Aerospace

• Pratt & Whitney

• Rolls-Royce Plc

• Aero Engine Corporation of China

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI)

• IHI Corporation

• AVIC Engine Corporation

• MTU Aero Engines AG

• Safran Group

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Turboshaft Engine Market?

Prominent businesses in the turboshaft engine market are bidding on strategic alliances to advance the creation of state-of-the-art free power turbines and efficient engine parts. This is targeted at improving functionality, cutting down fuel usage, and achieving the demanding reliability and safety criteria essential in today's military and civilian helicopters. The Free Power Turbine (FPT), that operates separately from the engine’s gas generator and taps energy from exhaust gases to turn an output shaft like a helicopter rotor, is not mechanically linked to the compressor or turbine that generates the engine’s gas flow. In June 2025, for instance, Avio Aero, an Italian company proficient in aviation propulsion systems, has collaborated with Safran Helicopter Engines, a French helicopter engine maker, and MTU Aero Engines from Germany, a commercial and military aircraft engine manufacturer, to create cutting-edge military helicopter engines. This cooperation is geared towards delivering high-power, fuel-efficient, and durable turboshaft engines with modular design and digital monitoring systems. Promising an easier maintenance and amplified helicopter performance, this strategic alignment backs the European strategic independence.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Turboshaft Engine Market Growth

1) By Engine Type: Single-Spool Turboshaft Engines, Multi-Spool Turboshaft Engines, Turbocharged Turboshaft Engines

2) By Fuel Type: Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), Biofuels, Diesel, Jet Fuel

3) By Power Rating: Below 500 HP, 500–2000 HP, Above 2000 HP

4) By Application: Aerospace, Defense, Commercial Aviation, Industrial, Marine

5) By End-User: Commercial Operators, Military Or Government, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Maintenance Repair And Overhaul (MRO) Providers

1) By Single-Spool Turboshaft Engines: Light Duty Engines, Medium Duty Engines, Heavy Duty Engines

2) By Multi-Spool Turboshaft Engines: Twin Spool Engines, Triple Spool Engines, Variable Spool Engines

3) By Turbocharged Turboshaft Engines: Low Pressure Turbocharged Engines, Medium Pressure Turbocharged Engines, High Pressure Turbocharged Engines

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Turboshaft Engine Market By 2025?

In the Turboshaft Engine Global Market Report 2025, North America was denoted as the leading market in 2024. It is predicted that the quickest expansion will be seen in the Asia-Pacific region. Precisely, the report presents data from the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

