Surface Measuring Instrument Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

How Large Will The Surface Measuring Instrument Market Be By 2025?

The market size for surface measuring instruments has experienced a robust growth in the previous years. The market, which is valued at $2.07 billion in 2024, is set to escalate to $2.26 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The substantial growth during the historical period can be associated with the growing demand for quality control, escalating acceptance of precision engineering, increasing necessity for surface inspection in manufacturing processes, growth in the automotive and aerospace sectors, and the rise in regulatory compliance requisites.

It is anticipated that the market size for surface measuring instruments will experience robust growth in the forthcoming years, expanding to $3.21 billion in 2029 with a 9.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth over the prediction period can be credited to factors such as the escalating adoption of high-tech metrology, proliferation of electronics and semiconductor production, increased smart factory investments, heightened demand for predictive maintenance, and the growing use of portable surface measuring tools. Key trends to watch during the forecast period comprise advancements in non-contact measurement systems, increased R&D investment, breakthroughs in portable and handheld gadgets, utilization of digital and internet-connected measurement solutions, and the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in surface examination.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Surface Measuring Instrument Market Landscape?

The escalating necessity for precision manufacturing is anticipated to catalyze the expansion of the surface measuring instrument market in the future. In essence, precision manufacturing involves the creation of components with exceptionally high precision and exact tolerances using cutting-edge instruments and technology. The medical device sector is increasingly demanding precision manufacturing as it relies on ultra-accurate and reliable components crucial for patient safety and equipment functionality. Surface measurement instruments augment precision manufacturing by accurately determining the texture, flatness, and roughness of components, thereby ensuring that the parts comply with stringent quality and specification criteria. For example, data from the Office for National Statistics indicated in July 2023 that in 2022, the production of basic metals ($9.56 billion or £7.1 billion) and wearing apparel ($1.88 billion or £1.4 billion) experienced the most significant percentage increases in sales, rising by 17% and 15% respectively. Hence, the growing demand for precision measurement is stimulating the growth of the surface measuring instrument market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Surface Measuring Instrument Market?

Major players in the Surface Measuring Instrument Global Market Report 2025 include:

• KLA Corporation

• Keyence Corporation

• AMETEK Inc.

• Hexagon AB

• Nikon Metrology NV

• Bruker Corporation

• Carl Zeiss AG

• Jenoptik AG

• Renishaw plc

• Mitutoyo Corporation

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Surface Measuring Instrument Sector?

Prominent businesses in the surface measuring instrument market are concentrating their efforts on creating state-of-the-art solutions, like portable surface measuring instruments, to improve measurement capabilities on-site, minimize inspection duration, and boost operational effectiveness. Handheld devices, known as portable surface measuring instruments, provide precise evaluation of surface characteristics such as texture, roughness, and flatness right at the site, which leads to expedited inspections and immediate quality control. As an example, Mahr GmbH, a metrology company based in Germany, introduced a new portable surface measuring instrument, the MarSurf M 410, in November 2023. Engineered for highly accurate surface roughness measurement in both lab and production settings, the device offers a non-skid probe system, a large, adjustable touchscreen, and a modular structure for convenient usage with independent operating and drive units. The device is compatible with a broad measuring range, features exceptionally fine probe tips, automatic probe positioning, and a multifunctional docking station accommodating various measurement angles, including overhead ones.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Surface Measuring Instrument Market

The surface measuring instrument market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Contact Profilers, Laser Scanners, Optical Measuring Instruments, Coordinate Measuring Machines, Surface Roughness Testers

2) By Instrument Style: Hand-Held Instruments, Portable Instruments, Benchtop Instruments, Automated Measuring Systems

3) By Application Area: Metrology Labs, Manufacturing Industry, Research And Development, Quality Control

4) By End-User Industry: Aerospace And Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Medical Devices, Construction

Subsegments:

1) By Contact Profilers: Stylus Profilers, Mechanical Profilers, Tactile Profilers

2) By Laser Scanners: Triangulation Laser Scanners, Confocal Laser Scanners, Time Of Flight Laser Scanners

3) By Optical Measuring Instruments: White Light Interferometers, Chromatic Confocal Sensors, Digital Microscopes

4) By Coordinate Measuring Machines: Bridge Type Coordinate Measuring Machines, Gantry Type Coordinate Measuring Machines, Horizontal Arm Coordinate Measuring Machines

5) By Surface Roughness Testers: Portable Surface Roughness Testers, Bench Top Surface Roughness Testers, Handheld Surface Roughness Testers

Surface Measuring Instrument Market Regional Insights

In the Surface Measuring Instrument Global Market Report 2025, North America registered as the biggest market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to see the most rapid growth over the forecast period. The report comprehensively covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

