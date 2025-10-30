Vector by Tamas Fekete Wins Silver in A' Art Supply Awards

Vector

Innovative Scissor Design Recognized for Enhancing Precision and Control in Cutting

The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of art supplies design, has announced Tamas Fekete's "Vector" as the Silver winner in the Art and Stationery Supplies Design category. This accolade positions Vector as a standout design that exemplifies excellence and innovation within the art supplies industry.

Vector's recognition holds significant relevance for the art supplies industry and its users. By addressing common challenges in achieving precise, straight cuts, this innovative scissor design aligns with the evolving needs of artists, crafters, and professionals who demand enhanced accuracy and control in their cutting tools. Vector's unique features not only advance industry standards but also offer practical benefits that can streamline workflows and elevate the quality of creative projects.

Vector sets itself apart through its distinctive blade and handle design, which enables users to achieve precise, straight cuts with remarkable ease. By leveraging the edge of a table as a natural guide, the ergonomic handle stabilizes both the blades and the user's hand, allowing for a controlled, linear cutting motion. This innovative approach to scissor mechanics enhances precision without compromising the versatility of traditional scissors.

The Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to Tamas Fekete's dedication to pushing the boundaries of art supply design. This recognition is expected to inspire further innovation within the brand, as the design team continues to explore new ways to enhance the functionality and user experience of cutting tools. By setting a new standard for precision and control, Vector has the potential to influence industry practices and elevate expectations for future art supply designs.

About Tamas Fekete
Tamas Fekete is an industrial designer and co-founder of Openend Design, a Rotterdam–Budapest based studio developing functional physical products across categories such as sporting goods, tools, soft goods, lighting, and consumer accessories. His work includes the design of kayaks, travel gear, interactive objects, and utility tools. Tamas leads projects from early concept through prototyping and manufacturing, with a process that integrates material research and a focus on design semiotics—exploring how form, texture, and symbolism shape user behavior and product experience. Tamas Fekete is from Netherlands.

About Openend Design Ltd.
Openend Design specialises in innovative industrial design and product development, delivering cutting-edge solutions that blend creativity, functionality, and aesthetics. With expertise in consumer goods, soft goods, and high-quality product visualisation, the studio transforms ideas into market-ready products through a streamlined process from concept to production, including rapid prototyping and manufacturing support.

