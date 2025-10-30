Manufacturing strategies for stretchable synaptic transistors

STRATEGIES FOR MANUFACTURING AND DEMONSTRATION OF STRETCHABLE SYNAPTIC TRANSISTOR.

GA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Researchers at Seoul National University have compiled the latest technologies in the field of fabricating stretchable synaptic transistors, a neuromorphic device capable of learning even under deformation. This review introduces materials, manufacturing processes (photopatterning, printing, lamination-and-transfer), and structures (vertical, wave-like, textile) that maintain low-voltage stable operation even under deformation. By clearly identifying remaining technical challenges, such as n-type/bipolar semiconductors, CMOS-compatible patterning, and biocompatibility, it provides a roadmap for developing scalable wearable and neuroprosthetic systems.

A research team from Seoul National University has established a manufacturing “blueprint” for stretchable synaptic transistors. The mini review(doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.wees.2025.07.001 ) consolidates how materials selection, process flow, and device architecture jointly determine electro-mechanical stability and learning accuracy of soft electronics.

“What’s new here is the process-centric, comprehensive approach,” said first author Tingyu Long. “By comparing photopatterning, printing, and lamination-and-transfer processes across substrates, electrodes, semiconductors, and ion-conducting dielectrics, we show how to maintain stable electrical behavior of devices at low voltage even under ≥50–100% tensile strain.”

The key conclusion is that architecture matters. Vertical organic (electrochemical) transistors shorten transport paths and decouple in-plane cracking from current flow, outperforming purely planar channels under deformation. Complementary wavy/corrugated mechanics and textile-type systems dissipate strain or distribute it across fiber networks, supporting repeatable synaptic plasticity during mechanical deformation.

“These insights move soft neuromorphic hardware toward scalable, CMOS-compatible integration,” added co-first author Chunghee Kim. “Bridging microfabrication with intrinsically stretchable materials is needed for reliable, large-area arrays for on-skin wearable electronics and bio-interactive prosthetics.”

The review also presents immediate applications; on-body AI that filters ECG-like biosignals; nociceptive e-skin for safer human–robot interaction; and artificial afferent/efferent nerves that translate sensory inputs into motor actuation with ultralow energy consumption while matching with tissue softness.

At the same time, the authors identified unresolved several challenges. Priority targets include n-type and ambipolar stretchable semiconductors with preserved mixed conduction of ions and electrons; photo-crosslinkable and printable systems beyond polymer channels (e.g., electrolytes, small-molecule semiconductors); interfacial insulation for vertical stacking without thermal damage; and biocompatible, self-healing, self-powered platforms for long-term implantation.

DOI
10.1016/j.wees.2025.07.001

Original Source URL
https://doi.org/10.1016/j.wees.2025.07.001

Funding information
This work was supported by the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF) grants funded by Korea government (MSIT) (RS-2022-NR067540, RS-2024-00416938). T.L. thanks for the support from the China Scholarship Council (Grant no. 202006890033).

Lucy Wang
BioDesign Research
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Manufacturing strategies for stretchable synaptic transistors

Distribution channels: Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Lucy Wang
BioDesign Research
Company/Organization
BioDesign Research
5 Tongwei Road, Xuanwu District
Nanjing,
China
+86 177 0518 5080
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

BioDesign Research content is Open Access, publishing under a Creative Commons Attribution License (CC BY) on a continuous basis. This means that content is freely available to all readers upon publication and content is published as soon as production is complete. Nanjing Agricultural University holds an exclusive license to the content, the author(s) hold copyright and retain the right to publish.

https://www.biodesignresearch.com/

More From This Author
Manufacturing strategies for stretchable synaptic transistors
AI-driven mapping captures daily global land changes
From forever chemicals to PFAS-free drinking water: Mapping a 20-year global research landscape and governance roadmap
View All Stories From This Author