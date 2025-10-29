House Bill 1811 Printer's Number 2226
PENNSYLVANIA, October 29 - House Bill 1811
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
STEELE, HILL-EVANS, FREEMAN, MERSKI, OTTEN, GREEN
Short Title
An Act amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in property and buildings, further providing for price paid for acquisitions and improvements.
Memo Subject
Removing the Price Per Acre Cap for Counties of the First through Fifth Classes
Actions
|2226
|Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, Aug. 19, 2025
|Reported as committed, Sept. 30, 2025
|First consideration, Sept. 30, 2025
|Laid on the table, Sept. 30, 2025
|Removed from table, Oct. 29, 2025
Generated 10/29/2025 06:48 PM
