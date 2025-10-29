House Bill 1811 Printer's Number 2226

PENNSYLVANIA, October 29 - House Bill 1811 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors STEELE, HILL-EVANS, FREEMAN, MERSKI, OTTEN, GREEN Short Title An Act amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in property and buildings, further providing for price paid for acquisitions and improvements. Memo Subject Removing the Price Per Acre Cap for Counties of the First through Fifth Classes Actions 2226 Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, Aug. 19, 2025 Reported as committed, Sept. 30, 2025 First consideration, Sept. 30, 2025 Laid on the table, Sept. 30, 2025 Removed from table, Oct. 29, 2025 Generated 10/29/2025 06:48 PM

