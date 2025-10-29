House Bill 1233 Printer's Number 1370
PENNSYLVANIA, October 29 - Sponsors
SIEGEL, OTTEN, STEELE, MADDEN, HILL-EVANS, VITALI, FREEMAN, SANCHEZ, SAMUELSON, HADDOCK, RIVERA, CIRESI, SALISBURY
Short Title
An Act amending Title 27 (Environmental Resources) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for portable battery stewardship and establishing requirements for Battery Stewardship Plans; imposing duties on the Department of Environmental Protection; and imposing penalties.
Memo Subject
Stewardship Program for Lithium-Ion Batteries
Generated 10/29/2025 06:48 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.