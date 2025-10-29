Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,973 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 1233 Printer's Number 1370

PENNSYLVANIA, October 29 - Sponsors

SIEGEL, OTTEN, STEELE, MADDEN, HILL-EVANS, VITALI, FREEMAN, SANCHEZ, SAMUELSON, HADDOCK, RIVERA, CIRESI, SALISBURY

Short Title

An Act amending Title 27 (Environmental Resources) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for portable battery stewardship and establishing requirements for Battery Stewardship Plans; imposing duties on the Department of Environmental Protection; and imposing penalties.

Memo Subject

Stewardship Program for Lithium-Ion Batteries

Generated 10/29/2025 06:48 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 1233 Printer's Number 1370

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more