Flat River Band Partners with Zebco to Celebrate Music and Fishing Heritage

Flat River Band (c) Barbara Potter Photography

PIGEON FORGE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flat River Band, the acclaimed country music trio, announces a groundbreaking partnership with fishing industry leader Zebco to promote the iconic ZEBCO 33 fishing reel, combining their shared passion for outdoor traditions and authentic country music.

This unique collaboration brings together two beloved American pastimes - country music and fishing - creating meaningful connections between fans of both worlds. The partnership will feature exclusive content, special events, and giveaways designed to celebrate the outdoor lifestyle that resonates with both brands' audiences.

According to company representatives, the partnership reflects the natural alignment between Flat River Band's musical heritage and Zebco's long-standing reputation in the fishing community. The collaboration aims to enhance the experience for both music enthusiasts and fishing enthusiasts while introducing each audience to new possibilities for outdoor entertainment.

The partnership will showcase the legendary ZEBCO 33 fishing reel alongside Flat River Band's performances and content, creating unique opportunities for fan engagement and community building. Representatives from both organizations note that this collaboration represents their shared commitment to preserving and celebrating outdoor traditions.

As part of this initiative, Flat River Band will participate in various promotional activities that highlight the connection between their music and the outdoor lifestyle that Zebco's products represent. Fans can expect to see engaging content that celebrates both the band's musical journey and the timeless appeal of fishing with Zebco equipment.

About Flat River Band

Flat River Band consists of three brothers Andy, Chad, and Dennijo Sitze, who grew up in a multi-generational family band. The Missouri natives have charted No. 1 hits on the bluegrass gospel charts and have opened for prestigious artists including Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs, and The Gatlin Brothers. Their music has been featured in the 2018 movie The Least of These, A Christmas Story, and their latest vinyl record, God Bless the Radio, has earned significant acclaim in Americana and Country music circles. Their recent collaboration with the Oak Ridge Boys on "Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight" has achieved top 10 status on the True Indie Country charts, with their social media presence garnering over five million reel views.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.