PRODUCER, LARRY THOMPSON, STARTS PRE-PRODUCTION ON HIS MOTION PICTURE ABOUT THE THEFT OF THE MONA LISA FROM THE LOUVRE

Mona Lisa - Vincenzo Peruggia Larry Thompson - Hollywood Producer

Hollywood is one step ahead of the recent Louvre burglars

When the Mona Lisa was stolen from the Louvre, she was just another Italian masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci. Because of the global news of her theft, when she was recovered, she returned as an Icon.” — Larry Thompson

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Not an industry to ever let a good art heist go to waste, Hollywood’s veteran film producer, Larry Thompson, in the midst of the recent, shocking Louvre jewelry theft, has commenced pre-production on the motion picture, "Missing Mona Lisa," which dramatizes the TRUE STORY of how a lovable, grief-stricken, Italian simpleton, who, while working in the Louvre as a handyman, becomes beguiled by the Mona Lisa, and believing in his heart she is homesick for Italy, steals the masterpiece, and smuggles her home with him to Florence. What is a simple, lovable, patriotic gesture to Vincenzo Peruggia turns out to be the most successful, famous art heist in history.On October 19, 2025, thieves disguised as workers used a furniture lift, smashed a window into the Louvre’s Galerie d’Apollon, and made off with eight pieces of France’s crown jewels—valued at €88 million (~US $100 million)—all in less than eight minutes of daylight. It echoes Thompson’s story of the infamous 1911 burglary of the Mona Lisa,- a seemingly simple act that turned into a global sensation and forever transformed the painting’s value and mythos. “When the Mona Lisa was stolen from the Louvre, she was just another Italian masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci”, said Thompson. “Because of the global news of her theft, when she was recovered, she returned as an Icon.”This week two suspects were arrested at the airport in Paris for the recent jewelry heist. The remaining burglars are still on the run. None of the jewelry stolen has been recovered. Notably, lacking any suspects during the investigation of the Mona Lisa theft, even the young Pablo Picasso was questioned and briefly arrested, though he was ultimately cleared of any involvement.“These coincidences underscore how history seems to repeat itself within the walls of the Louvre,” said Thompson.“We are scheduled to start principal photography in Paris and Florence early next year and have it ready for the fall Oscar season. I have an offer out to Timothée Chalamet to play the sad, lovable thief, Vincenzo Peruggia.“This isn’t just a crime saga—it’s a romantic and cinematic story waiting to be told. It’s a reminder that real‑life museum heists carry all the ingredients of a hit film: high stakes, icons of culture, quiet audacity, and the ‘impossible made possible’ edge.”Thompson’s script is written by Mark Hudelson who is an art history professor at Palomar College near San Diego. Hudelson has long been obsessed with the Mona Lisa heist. In his script, the art thief is painted entirely as a romantic who fell in love with the Mona Lisa.The Louvre has always been one of cinema’s favorite fantasies — its marble halls echoing with the promise of the perfect heist. The recent jewel theft, executed with precision and audacity, feels lifted straight from an "Ocean’s 8" or "12" screenplay. Not to mention "To Catch a Thief" or "The Thomas Crown Affair."“Every thief who steals from the Louvre leaves more than an empty case — they leave a story,” says Thompson. When Peruggia took the Mona Lisa, he accidentally made her a global icon. When the Crown Jewels disappeared last week, they too were transformed — from museum relics to modern legend. In art, as in crime, the act of stealing can sometimes create something even larger: myth.”About Larry ThompsonLarry Thompson is an acclaimed Hollywood talent manager, film producer, lawyer, author, Broadway producer, and motivational speaker. He is founder and President of Larry Thompson Entertainment, a Los Angeles–based talent management and production studio. Thompson and his team have guided the careers of over 250 stars and produced dozens of films, television specials, and series. He is the author of the best-selling self-help book SHINE and the political book VOTING IN THE AGE OF CHAOS.Thompson lives in Malibu and has two children, Taylor (23) and Trevor (20).For More Information:Visit: www.LarryThompsonOrg.com and https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0004039/ Please click the following link to download the hi-res versions of the photos above:Courtesy of Larry Thompson EntertainmentPress Contact:Robert G. Endara IILarry Thompson Entertainment9663 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 801Beverly Hills, CA 90210(310) 288-0700Email: rgeii69@aol.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.