Native Sons of the Golden West Argonaut Parlor #8 Supports NAACP Butte County’s 5th Annual Black & White Gala in Chico

NAACP Butte County Branch 1029-B

CHICO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Native Sons of the Golden West (NSGW) Argonaut Parlor #8 supported the NAACP Butte County Branch 1029-B at the organization’s 5th Annual Black & White Gala and Awards held at Lakeside Pavilion in Chico. The black-tie event ran from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 4th, and honored local leaders advancing equity, justice, and progress across Butte County.Argonaut Parlor #8 volunteers provided bar service throughout the evening, contributing to the guest experience and the gala’s smooth operations. Local partners and attendees also highlighted the celebration on social platforms, noting the location at 2565 California Park Drive and recapping the formal program and dinner service.“The Native Sons are proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with the NAACP Butte County Branch to celebrate community service and civic leadership,” said Marcia Skelton, PR Chairman for the Native Sons of the Golden West. “Argonaut Parlor #8 is deeply rooted in Butte County, and service at signature events like this aligns with our mission to support California communities and preserve their history.”The NAACP Butte County Branch promoted the gala as a signature annual event recognizing individuals and organizations making measurable contributions in the region. Post-event summaries described the night as an elegant celebration of local changemakers.Argonaut Parlor #8 is based in Oroville and is part of the statewide Native Sons of the Golden West network, a historic fraternal organization founded in 1875 that supports civic projects and California heritage.For more information about the NAACP Butte County Branch 1029-B and the Black & White Gala, visit the branch website. For information about the Native Sons of the Golden West, visit the statewide NSGW site XXX

