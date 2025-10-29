Incentive Travel Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2031 |Maritz, BI Worldwide

Incentive Travel Market - Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.79% from 2022 to 2031

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global incentive travel market garnered $42.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $216.8 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a comprehensive study which focuses on value chain, competitive scenario, changing market dynamics, major segments, and regional landscape.

The research offers a detailed analysis which focuses on segmentation of the global incentive travel market based on source, industry type, end user, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

On the basis of source, the domestic segment contributed to the largest share in 2021, holding more than three-fourths of the global incentive travel market, and is anticipated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. On the other hand, the international segment is registered to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.11% during the forecast period.

On the basis of industry type, the healthcare segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around one-fifth of the global incentive travel market, and is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the corporate institutions segment held the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 90% of the global incentive travel market, and is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific region is registered to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.79% during the forecast period. However, the region across Europe accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total incentive travel market share, and is estimated to maintain its lead in terms of revenue in 2031.

Leading market players of the global incentive travel market analyzed in the research include BCD Group, BI Worldwide, Direct Travel, Fareportal, Frosch, Omega World Travel, CSI DMC, IBTM, ITA Group, Maritz, Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT), 360 Destination Group, Access Destination Services, ATPI Ltd., Cievents, Conference Care Ltd., Creative Group, Inc., Meetings and Incentives Worldwide, Inc., One10, LLC, The Freeman Company, The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc., Expedia Group, Booking Holdings, CWT (Carlson Wagonlit Travel), Travel Leaders Group, Travel Edge, ATG, and Adelman Travel.

