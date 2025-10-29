KFSHRC and CellCo Sign MoU to Advance Biosynthetic Heparin (Bioxaparin™) & Next-Generation Therapeutics in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) and The Cell Company (CellCo) signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a strategic collaboration that advances the clinical evaluation of Bioxaparin™, set to become the world’s first fully biosynthetic enoxaparin/heparin, offering improved safety, supply security, and a new standard in anticoagulant medicine.The partnership also outlines exploration of CellCo’s glycan-engineering platform and CellOS discovery engine across priority disease areas. By combining KFSHRC’s clinical excellence with CellCo’s synthetic biology, molecular simulations, and AI capabilities, the collaboration aims to accelerate breakthrough medicines for the region.The signing took place at KFSHRC's pavilion during the Global Health Exhibition 2025, with signatories Prof. Jackie Ying, Chief Innovation & Research Officer, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre; and Mr. Franco Goytia, Chief Executive Officer, The Cell Company (CellCo).The collaboration provides for joint PK/PD and safety studies of Bioxaparin™ in healthy volunteers at KFSHRC; pre-clinical evaluation of additional glycan-enabled therapeutic candidates in oncology, neurology, and autoimmune disorders; and a feasibility assessment for local manufacturing, technology transfer, and potential distribution of Bioxaparin™ and other CellCo biologics within the Kingdom and the Gulf region.The MoU also covers scientific exchange and joint publications in accordance with international academic standards, and an intent to explore a value-based partnership model that may include in-kind contributions from KFSHRC in exchange for possible equity participation at CellCo.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation-driven care.

