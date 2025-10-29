KFSHRC Strengthens Staff Development Through Strategic MoU with LEORON

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) has signed a memorandum of understanding with LEORON Institute to develop comprehensive professional training programs that empower clinical and administrative staff while enhancing their expertise across diverse healthcare and support specialties. The partnership will focus on designing and delivering jointly accredited training initiatives that meet the institution's evolving workforce needs.The memorandum was signed by Dr. Esam Albanyan, Chief Education and Training Officer, KFSHRC, and Мr Arben Jusufi, Chief Executive Officer at LEORON, during the Global Health Exhibition 2025.Under this memorandum, both organizations will implement joint training programs, develop advanced professional development curricula tailored to clinical and administrative sectors, exchange specialized expertise and knowledge, and leverage KFSHRC's world-class academic infrastructure. The partnership will also provide trainees with professional certifications and internationally recognized accreditations.This strategic partnership underscores KFSHRC's commitment to strengthening its accredited educational and training programs, enhancing workforce readiness across all specialties, and reinforcing its position as a leading regional center for developing medical and administrative capabilities in accordance with international best practices and standards.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation-driven care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.