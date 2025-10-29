KFSHRC Highlights Organ Transplant Excellence at Global Health Exhibition 2025

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) is showcasing its Organ Transplantation Program at the Global Health Exhibition 2025, highlighting one of the Kingdom’s foremost examples of medical excellence and an area where Saudi Arabia continues to lead both regionally and globally. The program reflects a fully integrated model that unites advanced surgical expertise, pioneering research, and comprehensive post-transplant care within a patient-centered environment.Having performed more than 5,000 kidney transplants, including the world’s highest number of paired kidney exchanges, KFSHRC consistently sets new standards in organ transplantation and medical innovation. Its specialized multidisciplinary clinics, such as those dedicated to Wilson’s Disease, Cystic Fibrosis, Pulmonary Hypertension, and the first-of-its-kind MNGIE Clinic, demonstrate the hospital’s leadership in treating rare and complex conditions through precision medicine and coordinated care.Building on this record of achievement, the Small Bowel Transplantation and Rehabilitation Program, the first of its kind in the Middle East, has completed 16 bowel and multi-organ transplants since 2016. It offers a structured rehabilitation pathway that restores intestinal function and significantly improves long-term outcomes for patients with intestinal failure.At the heart of this success is KFSHRC’s integrated care model that brings together surgeons, transplant physicians, infectious disease experts, intensivists, pharmacists, and rehabilitation specialists in seamless collaboration. This approach ensures continuity of care from evaluation to long-term follow-up, optimizing outcomes, reducing complications, and enhancing patients’ quality of life.Among its pioneering achievements is the region’s first robotic pancreas transplant, which restored natural insulin production in a young patient who had long relied on daily injections. This milestone underscores how KFSHRC continues to combine innovation, technology, and compassionate care to transform patients’ lives and redefine what is possible in modern transplantation.Ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers (2025), KFSHRC is also recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is additionally listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation-driven, integrated healthcare

