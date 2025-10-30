Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) System Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) System Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

Over the past few years, the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system market has expanded substantially. The market is anticipated to increase from $5.72 billion in 2024 to $6.26 billion in 2025, with a 9.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors contributing to historic period growth include heightened demand for cleaner transport, increased reliance on coal-generated power, emphasis on sustainable industrial processes, escalating industrialization triggering increased pollution, and broader adoption within the marine and shipping industries.

In the coming years, the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system market is predicted to experience significant growth, with an estimated value of $8.86 billion in 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. This anticipated growth can be ascribed to factors such as stringent government policies on vehicle emissions, increased demand for heavy-duty commercial vehicles, a shift in consumer preference towards environmentally friendly transportation options, stringent enforcement of Euro VI and similar emission norms, and a heightened focus on minimizing nitrogen oxide emissions. The projected period will witness trends such as improvements in emission control technologies, advanced incorporation of digital monitoring systems, innovations in catalyst formulations, the application of artificial intelligence for performance enhancement, and sophisticated thermal management systems for increased efficiency.

Download a free sample of the selective catalytic reduction (scr) system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28813&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) System Market?

The escalating concerns about air pollution are predicted to fuel the expansion of the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system market in the future. Air pollution pertains to the existence of detrimental substances, like gases, particulates, and biological molecules, in the air that can adversely impact the health of humans, ecosystems, and the environment. This heightened attention towards air pollution is resulting from growing industrialization and vehicle emissions. These factors emit substantial amounts of contaminants like nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, and particulate matter into the air, critically affecting human health and the environment. The Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system addresses these increasing air pollution worries by curbing harmful nitrogen oxide (NOₓ) emissions from vehicles and industrial engines and transforming them into harmless nitrogen and water. This aids in promoting cleaner air and adherence to rigorous environmental standards. For example, in December 2024, the European Environment Agency (EEA), a government agency based in Denmark, reported that in 2022, fatalities from PM2.5 in the EU dropped by 45% compared to previous years, nearing the 55% reduction target set for 2030 in the Zero Pollution Action Plan. Hence, the escalating air pollution concerns are leading to the growth of the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) System Market?

Major players in the Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• Denso Corporation

• Continental AG

• Cummins Inc.

• Tenneco Inc.

• Johnson Matthey Plc

• YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• OPmobility

• Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) System Market?

Leading players in the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system market, such as Yanmar Marine International, are investing in technological advancements for emission control to enhance overall efficiency, reduce nitrogen oxide emissions, and adhere to stringent environmental regulations. Emission control technology aims at reducing harmful pollutants generated by engines and industrial processes. In a noteworthy example, Yanmar Marine International, a company based in Europe, launched a sophisticated SCR system for its 6LY400-440 engine series in June 2025. This system was able to decrease NOₓ emissions by up to 90% and surpassed IMO Tier III marine engine standards set for Emission Control Areas (ECAs). The SCR system is designed to seamlessly integrate with YANMAR’s 6LY common rail engines, using sensors and an engine control unit to inject Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF or AdBlue) which transforms NOₓ into harmless nitrogen and water. Weighing 86 kg and known for its compact size, it is ideal for commercial vessels with over 130 kW power and leisure vessels longer than 24 meters, simplifying the retrofit process. Despite not being given clearance for operating in U.S. waters, the technology clearly demonstrates YANMAR’s dedication towards sustainable marine solutions, without compromising the engine performance.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) System Market Growth

The selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Urea Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), Ammonia Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), Other Types

2) By Component: Catalytic Converter, Urea Tank, Pump, Control Unit, Injector

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Off-Highway Vehicles

4) By Application: Automotive, Marine, Industrial, Power Generation, Other Applications

Sub Segments:

1) By Urea Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR):Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) Injection Systems, Urea Dosing Systems, Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Catalysts, Urea Storage And Tank Systems, Integrated Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Aftertreatment Modules.

2) By Ammonia Selective Catalytic Reduction: Anhydrous Ammonia Storage And Delivery Systems, Ammonia Dosing And Injection Systems, Industrial Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Catalysts, Stationary Power Plant Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Units, Process Control And Monitoring Systems.

View the full selective catalytic reduction (scr) system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/selective-catalytic-reduction-scr-system-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) System Market By 2025?

The Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) System Global Market Report 2025 indicates that Asia-Pacific led the market in 2024 and is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report provides coverage for many diverse regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) System Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Catalytic Converter Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/catalytic-converter-global-market-report

Automotive Catalytic Converter Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-catalytic-converter-global-market-report

Chemical Catalyst Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemical-catalyst-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.