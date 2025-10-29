Rising Gardening Culture & Electric Innovations Power Outdoor Equipment Market Growth Worldwide

Global Outdoor Power Equipment Industry Set for Robust Growth Driven by Battery-Powered Tools & Smart Gardening Trends ⚙️

Outdoor Power Equipment Market to hit $41.1B by 2031, driven by eco-friendly battery tools, robotics, and smart gardening trends. 🌿” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the outdoor power equipment market size was valued at $24.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $41.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.Outdoor power equipment refers to machinery that uses compact engines or small motors to perform various outdoor tasks such as lawn maintenance, gardening, snow removal, and landscaping. Common examples include lawn mowers, chainsaws, blowers, edgers, trimmers, and tillers.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10404 By Region:North America led the market in 2021, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.North America is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% during 2022–2031.In Asia-Pacific, Japan and South Korea are emerging as promising markets, with South Korea projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 7.1%.⚙️ Key Growth Drivers: Sustainability & Smart TechnologyThe global market is witnessing a strong shift toward battery-powered outdoor power equipment due to growing environmental awareness and government initiatives promoting cleaner technologies.Rising gardening interest: A growing number of homeowners are adopting gardening and lawn care as hobbies, boosting the sales of outdoor tools.Sustainability trend: As global focus shifts toward reducing carbon emissions, the use of eco-friendly, battery-operated tools is increasing rapidly.Urban landscaping boom: Expanding residential and commercial landscaping projects are further propelling demand for modern outdoor equipment.Traditional gas-powered machines are now being replaced by electric and robotic alternatives that offer quieter operation, low maintenance, and reduced pollution — meeting both consumer and environmental needs.🔋 Transition Toward Battery and Robotic EquipmentBattery-powered outdoor power equipment offers several operational advantages, including lower fuel and maintenance costs, ease of operation, and enhanced portability.With advancements in lithium-ion battery technology, manufacturers are now introducing more powerful and durable electric models that can compete with fuel-powered machines in performance.Additionally, robotic lawnmowers are gaining significant traction due to their convenience, automation capabilities, and reduced energy consumption. These products are particularly appealing to tech-savvy consumers and professional landscapers seeking efficiency.Buy This Report (305 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/bfa2e0452d9bc80de91758384727c5f6 🏡 Market Segmentation InsightsThe outdoor power equipment market forecast is categorized based on type, power source, functionality, application, and region:By Type:Lawn Mowers (Largest segment in 2021)SawsTrimmers & EdgersBlowersSnow ThrowersTillers & CultivatorsOthersBy Power Source:Fuel Powered (Dominant in 2021)Electric PoweredBy Functionality:Conventional Equipment (Held ~63.8% share in 2021)Connected/Smart EquipmentBy Application:Residential Segment (Leading contributor in 2021)Commercial Segment🌎 Regional OutlookNorth America:A mature and technologically advanced market, driven by residential lawn care culture, DIY gardening, and landscaping businesses.Europe:Strong emphasis on sustainability and environmental regulations is fueling the adoption of eco-friendly electric tools.Asia-Pacific:Rising urbanization, growing disposable incomes, and increased focus on beautifying residential and commercial spaces are accelerating market growth.🧩 Key Market PlayersProminent companies in the outdoor power equipment industry include: McLane, American Lawn Mower, Husqvarna, MTD, Oregon, Snow Joe, Briggs & Stratton, TTI, Craftsman, Worx, Bosch, Honda, Cub Cadet, Troy Blit LLC, Champion Power Equipment, Kipor Power, and Toro Company.These players are focusing on:Expanding production capacitiesStrategic partnerships and acquisitionsIntroducing smart, battery-powered, and robotic equipmentInvesting in R&D for solar-assisted outdoor toolsSuch initiatives are aimed at enhancing efficiency, reducing emissions, and offering greater convenience to end users.🦠 COVID-19 Impact and RecoveryThe COVID-19 pandemic caused a temporary slowdown in manufacturing and supply chains, resulting in reduced demand for outdoor power equipment. Lockdowns halted construction, landscaping, and maintenance activities, leading to market contraction.However, post-pandemic recovery has been strong. With renewed focus on home improvement and outdoor aesthetics, both residential and commercial sectors have shown a surge in demand.Countries such as the U.S., China, and Germany witnessed significant growth in outdoor maintenance activities post-2021, reviving the overall value chain of the industry.🚀 Future Outlook: Green, Smart, and ConnectedThe future of the outdoor power equipment market lies in sustainable innovation and automation. The combination of robotics, IoT connectivity, and cleaner energy sources will reshape the market landscape.Consumers are expected to favor tools that are:Battery-efficient and emission-freeSmart-connected for remote monitoringCost-effective and easy to operateGovernment support for environmental protection and renewable energy adoption will continue to drive market expansion over the next decade.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10404 🌱 ConclusionThe global outdoor power equipment market is entering a new era of sustainable transformation. Backed by advancements in battery technology, robotics, and smart connectivity, the industry is poised for significant growth.With eco-conscious consumers embracing green energy solutions for everyday tasks, manufacturers that prioritize innovation and environmental responsibility will lead the next wave of progress in the outdoor power equipment industry.Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:Outdoor Power Equipment MarketGas Engine MarketSmall Gas Engine MarketGas Turbine Service MarketSteam Turbine MRO MarketRegenerative Turbine Pump MarketTurbine Control System MarketGas Turbine MRO MarketSteam Turbine MarketMicroTurbine MarketGas Turbine MarketAero Derivative Gas Turbine MarketMulti Fuel Gas Turbines MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.