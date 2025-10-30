Alfa Cytology Expands Radiopharmaceutical Portfolio with Advanced RDC Design Services

Alfa Cytology announced the significant expansion of its radiopharmaceutical portfolio with cutting-edge radiopharmaceutical-drug conjugate design services.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alfa Cytology, a globally recognized contract research organization (CRO) providing comprehensive, integrated solutions for drug discovery and development, announced the significant expansion of its radiopharmaceutical portfolio with cutting-edge radiopharmaceutical-drug conjugate (RDC) design services. This offering is designed to support biopharmaceutical companies in the complex process of creating novel, targeted RDCs, a rapidly growing class of therapeutics.Radiopharmaceutical-Drug Conjugates are promising in precision medicine, combining a tumor-targeting molecule (like a peptide or antibody) with a therapeutic radioisotope. This allows for the direct delivery of cytotoxic radiation to cancer cells while minimizing damage to healthy tissues. A critical step in this process is to find a suitable radionuclide , such as Lu-177 or Ac-225, whose physical half-life and radiation type (e.g., beta or alpha particles) are matched to the specific cancer type and the biological half-life of the targeting molecule. Alfa Cytology's RDC design service suite provides end-to-end support, from initial concept to pre-clinical candidate selection."With the oncology field increasingly recognizing the immense potential of targeted radiopharmaceuticals, there is a critical need for specialized expertise in RDC design and development," said the business development manager at Alfa Cytology. "Our expanded portfolio is a direct response to this need. We are empowering our clients to overcome the unique challenges of linker chemistry, chelator selection, and radiobiological optimization to create more effective and stable RDC candidates."The advanced RDC design services include: Radiolabeled compounds synthesis services : comprehensive radiolabeling and radiosynthesis services, from molecular labelling and pathway optimization to synthesis, analysis, and purification.Linker design and synthesis services: Expert selection and custom synthesis of optimal chelators to securely bind radioisotopes (e.g., Lu-177, Ac-225, Y-90) and stable linkers to connect the targeting and payload components.In-vitro & in-vivo evaluation: Comprehensive profiling, including stability assays, binding affinity studies, and efficacy testing in relevant disease models."By integrating our new RDC design expertise with our established platforms, we can significantly de-risk and accelerate our clients' development timelines," added the business development manager. "We are committed to being at the forefront of the RDC revolution, helping to bring the next generation of targeted radiotherapies to patients in need."This expansion solidifies Alfa Cytology's position as a full-service partner in the radiopharmaceutical space, complementing its existing capabilities in isotope sourcing, preclinical testing, and regulatory consulting. For more information about Alfa Cytology's RDC design services, visit www.rdcthera.com About Alfa CytologyAlfa Cytology is a globally recognized contract research organization (CRO) providing comprehensive, integrated solutions for drug discovery and development. With a focus on oncology, the company offers a suite of services spanning from target validation and preclinical studies to early-phase clinical trial support. Alfa Cytology's team of seasoned scientists is dedicated to accelerating the translation of innovative science into life-changing therapies.

