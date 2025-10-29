IBN Technologies Expands Vulnerability Testing to Shield SMBs from Breaches

IBN Technologies- Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing Services

IBN VAPT services combine ethical hacking and continuous monitoring to prevent breaches, build trust & meet evolving compliance.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), vulnerability assessment and penetration testing, or VAPT services are crucial defense against the growing complexity and scale of cyberthreats. SMBs are frequently the focus of cybercriminals who exploit unpatched systems, cloud misconfigurations, and phishing assaults because they have low resources and few in-house security capabilities. Nearly 60% of businesses encounter at least one cyber incident annually, according to industry statistics, underscoring the need for strong security.In order to help businesses close these gaps, IBN Technologies has expanded its penetration testing and vulnerability assessment in cybersecurity offerings in the US, UK, and India. Through the combination of expert ethical hacking and automated scanning technologies, IBN offers actionable knowledge that goes beyond vulnerability lists, allowing firms to strengthen their defenses before an attacker attacks.Take action before cybercriminals find the weakness – safeguard your systems with IBN Technologies expert VAPT.Schedule your free consultation today: https://www.ibntech.com/free-consultation-for-cybersecurity/ Why VAPT Is EssentialVAPT offers a double-defense plan:Vulnerability Assessment (VA): Suggests misconfigurations, out-of-date software, insecure networks, and other vulnerabilities.Penetration Testing (PT): Mimics actual attacks to confirm if vulnerabilities can be exploited.“VA offers visibility, while PT validates the business impact. Together, they ensure companies receive not just risk reports but actionable steps to remediate,” said Pratik Shah, Chief Technology Officer at IBN Technologies.Key Challenges Facing SMBsSMBs often struggle with:Overreliance on automated tools, which may generate false positives or miss critical risks.Meeting compliance requirements such as HIPAA, GDPR, and CERT-IN.A lack of skilled cybersecurity expertise to perform advanced testing.Absence of continuous monitoring and retesting frameworks.IBN Technologies’ VAPT services directly address these issues with a combination of human expertise, cutting-edge tools, and continuous improvement strategies.Comprehensive Service PortfolioIBN Technologies’ VAPT program secures multiple layers of IT infrastructure, including:✅ Application Security Testing – Assessing web apps, APIs, and mobile platforms.✅ Network Security Assessments – Identifying insecure protocols, misconfigurations, and poor access controls.✅ Wireless Testing – Reviewing encryption practices and rogue access point risks.✅ IoT Security – Firmware reviews and endpoint device assessments.✅ Human Factor Testing – Simulated phishing and social engineering campaigns.✅ Cloud Security Reviews – AWS, Azure, and hybrid environment security testing.✅ Red Team Exercises – Advanced ethical hacking simulations.✅ Penetration Testing-as-a-Service (PTaaS): Subscription-based continuous penetration testing with dashboards and expert support.Proven Business OutcomesOrganizations adopting IBN Technologies’ VAPT services have reported:Resolution of 90% of critical vulnerabilities in less than two weeks.Consistent audit success across HIPAA, GDPR, and ISO frameworks.Enhanced resilience against ransomware, phishing, and insider threats.For example, a healthcare provider secured HIPAA compliance across 1,000+ endpoints with zero audit errors, while a digital transformation company fixed critical application flaws within two weeks and achieved full compliance certification.Future-Ready Cybersecurity StrategyCompliance is no longer sufficient in the quickly changing cyber landscape of today; in order to thrive, businesses must establish a foundation of continuous resilience. By integrating automation, expert-driven ethical hacking, and thorough vulnerability assessments in cybersecurity tactics that go beyond superficial protection, IBN Technologies makes this possible. For SMBs, this entails having constant awareness of possible hazards and being able to verify protections against complex and dynamic threats. Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) choices and customizable VAPT packages are two ways that IBN makes enterprise-grade security affordable and scalable. In order to achieve long-term compliance alignment, infrastructure security, and increased stakeholder confidence, its goal is to establish itself as a reliable partner.Related Services-SIEM and SOC Services- https://www.ibntech.com/managed-siem-soc-services/ VCISO services- https://www.ibntech.com/vciso-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

