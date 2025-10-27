ICRC and Luxembourg House of Cybersecurity strengthen cooperation on cybersecurity and digital resilience for humanitarian action

Given their complementary missions and shared commitment to cybersecurity and digital resilience, the cooperation between the Global Cyber Hub and the Luxembourg House of Cybersecurity provides a strong foundation for building a secure, inclusive, and principled digital space, benefiting humanitarian work and contributing to a more open, dynamic, and trusted society.

Luxembourg House of Cybersecurity (LHC) is the backbone and lead entity of cyber resilience in Luxembourg. They provide a range of cybersecurity-related services together with their two hosted national centers of excellence: CIRCL (Computer Incident Response Center Luxembourg) and NC3 (National Cybersecurity Competence Center). Their aim is to capitalize on expertise while developing innovation, competencies, collaboration and capacity building for the country’s companies, institutions and other stakeholders in order to build an open cybersecurity data economy.

The ICRC Global Cyber Hub, based in Luxembourg, was established to enable the ICRC to be and be seen as the neutral, impartial, independent humanitarian actor it is, and to deliver on its standard working modalities of proximity to people, do-no-harm, and confidentiality in its use of cyberspace and digital technologies. It leverages its dedicated expertise and infrastructure in Luxembourg, and its collaboration with internal and external stakeholders, to support ICRC field delegations’ efforts to integrate the cyber and digital dimensions in their operations management and response, and to deliver on the ICRC’s institutional ambition to lead by example on principled digital transformation.