AUSTRALIA, October 27 - Committee: Rural and Regional Affairs
and Transport References Committee
Date referred: 28 October 2025
Submissions close: 11 December 2025
Reporting date: 25 February 2026
That the following matter be referred to the Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport References Committee for inquiry and report by 25 February 2026:
The state of Australia’s aviation sector and its ability to deliver reliable and affordable services to rural, regional and remote communities, with particular reference to:
- costs, fees, levies, taxes and charges that are core components to the pricing of airfares and associated services;
- disparities of these costs across rural, regional and remote airports and the basis for the disparities;
- mechanisms for recovering federally mandated security and regulatory costs and options for achieving greater financial equity across the aviation sector, including the merits of a uniform national levy to cover security arrangements;
- competitiveness of the aviation sector to service regional, rural and remote communities and the implications of reducing or withdrawing those services;
- adequacy of government fees and levies to equitably address costs for airline services incurred due to federal legislation and regulations;
- effectiveness of government processes and mechanisms to identify and quantify capital and ongoing costs due to federal legislation and regulations;
- policy and practical measures in place, or that could be established, to assist the aviation sector to provide services to rural, regional and remote communities;
- review of government responses to recommendations from previous relevant inquiries and the status of associated actions; and
- any other related matters.
