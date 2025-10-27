AUSTRALIA, October 27 - Committee: Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport References Committee

Date referred: 28 October 2025

Submissions close: 11 December 2025

Reporting date: 25 February 2026

That the following matter be referred to the Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport References Committee for inquiry and report by 25 February 2026:

The state of Australia’s aviation sector and its ability to deliver reliable and affordable services to rural, regional and remote communities, with particular reference to: