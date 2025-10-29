JobSearchCoaching.net Launches New Job Search Referral Program Empowering Job Seekers, Colleagues, Friends and Family

job search coaching, global job search coaching

Serious Jobs For Serious People

Turn Your Network Into a Lifeline for Job Seekers

Job seekers today need all the help they can get in navigating this challenging, complex, frustrating, uncertain and unforgiving. job market.”
— Kenneth Zwerdling
GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Expansion, Inc. (d.b.a, JobSearchCoaching.net)), a leader in executive job search, global job search coaching, success-fee job search coaching, and reverse recruiting today announced the launch of an exciting new Job Search Management Referral Program that could add meaningful value to the job seekers, colleagues, friends, or family in your network . This new referral program designed specifically for those who care deeply about helping job seekers succeed and find jobs in this crazy, complex, and frustrating job market.

According to Ken Zwerdling, CEO, “Everyone knows that the job market goes in cycles and over my 40-year career, there have been so many. This current job market is as hard as it has been since the financial crisis in 2008-2009”. There are many more job seekers right now than there are roles to place them in. This is why our Job Search Management Referral Program comes at the right time. So many people that are struggling to find a new job. What they need is support


Reach out to Your Network of:

1) Recruiters and Small Recruiting Firms
2) HR Consultants
3) Executive Search Consultants
4) Business Leaders
5) HR Influencers
6) Your LinkedIn Network
7) Career Coaches
8) Outplacement Firms
9) Colleagues, Friends and Family

They all have colleagues, friends, and family members that are struggling

Process For Becoming a Job Search Referral Partner

1) Complete a Questionnaire - HERE
2) Schedule a 30- Minute – No Obligation Consultation
3) Speak with JobSearchCoaching.net CEO to See if You Are a Good Fit For the Program
4) Review and Sign Referral Agreement
5) Receive Marketing Content to Use For Social Media
6) Receive a Personalized Link for Referrals
7) Start Your Referral Campaign
8) Start Receiving Referral Fees

For More Information About The Referral Program, Visit - https://jobsearchcoaching.net/become-a-referral-partner

Media Contact:

Ken Zwerdling - Founder & CEO, JobSearchCoaching.net
Email: kzwerdling@jobsearchcoaching.net
Website: JobSearchCoaching.net

Kenneth Zwerdling
Global Expansion, Inc.
+1 864-386-2092
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

JobSearchCoaching.net Launches New Job Search Referral Program Empowering Job Seekers, Colleagues, Friends and Family

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Kenneth Zwerdling
Global Expansion, Inc.
+1 864-386-2092