JobSearchCoaching.net Launches New Job Search Referral Program Empowering Job Seekers, Colleagues, Friends and Family

Serious Jobs For Serious People

Turn Your Network Into a Lifeline for Job Seekers

Job seekers today need all the help they can get in navigating this challenging, complex, frustrating, uncertain and unforgiving. job market.” — Kenneth Zwerdling

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Expansion, Inc. (d.b.a, JobSearchCoaching.net)), a leader in executive job search, global job search coaching , success-fee job search coaching , and reverse recruiting today announced the launch of an exciting new Job Search Management Referral Program that could add meaningful value to the job seekers, colleagues, friends, or family in your network . This new referral program designed specifically for those who care deeply about helping job seekers succeed and find jobs in this crazy, complex, and frustrating job market.According to Ken Zwerdling, CEO, “Everyone knows that the job market goes in cycles and over my 40-year career, there have been so many. This current job market is as hard as it has been since the financial crisis in 2008-2009”. There are many more job seekers right now than there are roles to place them in. This is why our Job Search Management Referral Program comes at the right time. So many people that are struggling to find a new job. What they need is supportReach out to Your Network of:1) Recruiters and Small Recruiting Firms2) HR Consultants3) Executive Search Consultants4) Business Leaders5) HR Influencers6) Your LinkedIn Network7) Career Coaches8) Outplacement Firms9) Colleagues, Friends and FamilyThey all have colleagues, friends, and family members that are strugglingProcess For Becoming a Job Search Referral Partner1) Complete a Questionnaire - HERE2) Schedule a 30- Minute – No Obligation Consultation3) Speak with JobSearchCoaching.net CEO to See if You Are a Good Fit For the Program4) Review and Sign Referral Agreement5) Receive Marketing Content to Use For Social Media6) Receive a Personalized Link for Referrals7) Start Your Referral Campaign8) Start Receiving Referral FeesFor More Information About The Referral Program, Visit - https://jobsearchcoaching.net/become-a-referral-partner Media Contact:Ken Zwerdling - Founder & CEO, JobSearchCoaching.netEmail: kzwerdling@jobsearchcoaching.netWebsite: JobSearchCoaching.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.