JobSearchCoaching.net Launches New Job Search Referral Program Empowering Job Seekers, Colleagues, Friends and Family
Turn Your Network Into a Lifeline for Job Seekers
According to Ken Zwerdling, CEO, “Everyone knows that the job market goes in cycles and over my 40-year career, there have been so many. This current job market is as hard as it has been since the financial crisis in 2008-2009”. There are many more job seekers right now than there are roles to place them in. This is why our Job Search Management Referral Program comes at the right time. So many people that are struggling to find a new job. What they need is support
Reach out to Your Network of:
1) Recruiters and Small Recruiting Firms
2) HR Consultants
3) Executive Search Consultants
4) Business Leaders
5) HR Influencers
6) Your LinkedIn Network
7) Career Coaches
8) Outplacement Firms
9) Colleagues, Friends and Family
They all have colleagues, friends, and family members that are struggling
Process For Becoming a Job Search Referral Partner
1) Complete a Questionnaire - HERE
2) Schedule a 30- Minute – No Obligation Consultation
3) Speak with JobSearchCoaching.net CEO to See if You Are a Good Fit For the Program
4) Review and Sign Referral Agreement
5) Receive Marketing Content to Use For Social Media
6) Receive a Personalized Link for Referrals
7) Start Your Referral Campaign
8) Start Receiving Referral Fees
For More Information About The Referral Program, Visit - https://jobsearchcoaching.net/become-a-referral-partner
