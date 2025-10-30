Attorney and Health Advocate Chris Brandlin Launches Campaign for Congress in Nevada’s 3rd District

Chris Brandlin for Congress

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Chris Brandlin, an attorney, licensed dietetic professional, pilot-in-training, and advocate for health reform, announced his candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District.

Brandlin said his campaign will prioritize restoring trust in government and confronting the nation’s health crisis through transparency, reform, and disciplined leadership under the banner “Make America Great and Healthy Again.”

“I’m running for Congress to protect our freedom and improve the lives of the American people,” Brandlin said. “Our citizens have become customers in a broken system and prescribed pharmaceuticals instead of being given real solutions. We must place more value on the health, safety, and prosperity of the people who elected us to serve them.”

Brandlin’s career bridges law, health, and public policy. A practicing attorney since 2011, he is licensed in California and Texas and admitted before the Supreme Court of the United States. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from California State University, Long Beach; a Juris Doctor from Trinity Law School; an associate degree in dietetics; an MBA in finance; and recently completed a Ph.D. in public policy and administration. He holds an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell and has been named a Rising Star by Super Lawyers Magazine.

Known nationally as The Carnivore Lawyer®, Brandlin has championed metabolic health, natural nutrition, and personal discipline after recovering from his own medical setbacks through functional health principles. His campaign emphasizes that a stronger America begins with healthier citizens and communities.

A former wrestler and personal trainer, Brandlin worked his way through school while coaching clients and competing in natural bodybuilding. He earned the Mr. Los Angeles Natural title in 2010 and was featured in Muscle & Fitness Magazine for his advocacy of fitness and nutrition.

Brandlin said his vision for Nevada’s 3rd District extends beyond healthcare reform to protecting local farmers, improving education outcomes, and upholding traditional American values.

“We need a better future for our children, stronger schools, and leaders who support the families and farmers who feed this nation,” he said. “Nevadans deserve representation rooted in service, discipline, and respect for the values that built America.”

Voters and supporters can learn more about Chris Brandlin’s campaign, upcoming events, and volunteer opportunities, or contribute securely online at www.chrisbrandlin.com. Supporters are also encouraged to connect on social media on Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube @christopherbrandlin.

About Brandlin for Congress

Brandlin for Congress is a Nevada-based campaign committed to restoring health, integrity, and accountability in leadership. Guided by the message “Make America Great and Healthy Again,” the campaign promotes practical conservative reform, respect for traditional values, and support for Nevada’s families, veterans, and small businesses.

Authorized and paid for by Brandlin for Congress.

