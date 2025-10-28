TruFit Athletic Clubs Expands in San Antonio with New Lockhill Village Location

San Antonio-based TruFit Athletic Clubs is a results-driven fitness brand committed to making premium fitness experiences accessible to all. There are 40 locations throughout Texas and Tennessee.

Eighth area gym will offer state-of-the-art equipment, Kids Club, Group Fitness Studio, HIIT workouts, a Women-Only workout area, Relax & Recovery Zone and more

Community is at the heart of everything we do. We’re proud to continue building clubs where our members can connect, feel supported, and work toward becoming the most powerful version of themselves.” — Joe Pritchard, CEO, TruFit Athletic Clubs

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TruFit Athletic Clubs is proud to announce the addition of its newest location coming soon to the Lockhill Village Shopping Center at 2323 Lockhill Selma Rd., formerly home to Gold’s Gym. This will be TruFit’s eighth location in San Antonio, slated to open by the end of the year.Spanning up to 35,000 square feet, the new club is spacious and situated in a prime location, surrounded by vibrant, family-oriented neighborhoods. It will feature state-of-the-art equipment, a Kids Club, Group Fitness Studio, boutique-style HIIT workouts, a Women-Only workout area, Relax & Recovery Zone, personal training, supplements, and more – all at the same value-driven pricing that’s made TruFit a go-to destination for fitness enthusiasts of every age and experience level.TruFit is also the only high-value, low-price gym in the area to offer a pool and aqua fitness classes, setting a new standard for affordable, full-service fitness.As a Texas-born fitness brand, TruFit was founded on the values of community, family, and fitness for every stage of life. Staying true to its mission of making health and wellness accessible to all, TruFit is giving the community an opportunity to get on the list early to secure discounted Founding Member pricing when membership sales go live. Every dollar collected from membership sales leading up to the new gym’s Grand Opening will be donated to Child Advocates San Antonio (CASA), a nonprofit dedicated to supporting children who have experienced abuse and neglect in Bexar County.“We’re thrilled to be expanding our footprint in San Antonio with the addition of our newest location at Lockhill,” said Joe Pritchard, CEO of TruFit Athletic Clubs. “At TruFit, community is at the heart of everything we do – and we’re proud to continue building clubs where our members can connect, feel supported, and work toward becoming the most powerful version of themselves.”Visit https://trufitathleticclubs.com/gym-near-me/tru-fit-texas/san-antonio/lockhill/ to get started and reserve your Founding Member rate today.About TruFit Athletic ClubsAt TruFit, we’re not just building stronger bodies – we’re building a more powerful you. Founded in 2006, TruFit Athletic Clubs was built on the vision of redefining the fitness experience – where high-quality training environments and exceptional amenities are accessible to all. With 40 locations across Texas and Tennessee, the company continues to expand its footprint, offering members more than just a gym. Each TruFit location is thoughtfully designed to support every stage of a member’s fitness journey, featuring state-of-the-art equipment, group fitness classes, functional training zones, exclusive women’s only workout areas, Kids Club, relax and recovery areas, and innovative group programming like Combo6 boxing-inspired fitness and TruPower HIIT workouts. With memberships starting at just $6.50 every two weeks, TruFit delivers incredible value without compromising on experience or results. For more information, visit https://trufitathleticclubs.com/

