House Resolution 350 Printer's Number 2536

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - Sponsors

FIEDLER, MATZIE, HILL-EVANS, SCHLOSSBERG, PIELLI, WAXMAN, TAKAC, PROBST, GIRAL, KINKEAD, RIVERA, NEILSON, MERSKI, GALLAGHER, SANCHEZ, K.HARRIS, HOHENSTEIN, CIRESI, PARKER, D. WILLIAMS, SMITH-WADE-EL, KRAJEWSKI, FREEMAN, STEELE, HOWARD, RABB, BOROWSKI, FRANKEL, DOUGHERTY, INGLIS, CURRY, BOYD

A Resolution urging the President and Congress of the United States to maintain funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program known as LIHEAP.

Urging Congress to fund LIHEAP

Generated 10/28/2025 05:04 PM

