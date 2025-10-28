House Resolution 350 Printer's Number 2536

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - Sponsors FIEDLER, MATZIE, HILL-EVANS, SCHLOSSBERG, PIELLI, WAXMAN, TAKAC, PROBST, GIRAL, KINKEAD, RIVERA, NEILSON, MERSKI, GALLAGHER, SANCHEZ, K.HARRIS, HOHENSTEIN, CIRESI, PARKER, D. WILLIAMS, SMITH-WADE-EL, KRAJEWSKI, FREEMAN, STEELE, HOWARD, RABB, BOROWSKI, FRANKEL, DOUGHERTY, INGLIS, CURRY, BOYD

Short Title A Resolution urging the President and Congress of the United States to maintain funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program known as LIHEAP.

Memo Subject Urging Congress to fund LIHEAP

10/28/2025

