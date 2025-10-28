Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,391 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,930 in the last 365 days.

House Resolution 15 Printer's Number 0247

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - Sponsors

WATRO, VENKAT, COOK, REICHARD, FREEMAN, BARTON, OLSOMMER, M. MACKENZIE, DELLOSO, HANBIDGE, HAMM, PUGH, JAMES, STENDER, CERRATO, KAUFFMAN, CIRESI, GLEIM, DONAHUE, CONKLIN, ROWE, PICKETT, NEILSON, O'MARA, GILLEN, SHAFFER, C. WILLIAMS

Short Title

A Resolution recognizing November 11, 2025, as "Veterans Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Recognizing November 11, 2025 as Veterans Day in Pennsylvania

Generated 10/28/2025 05:03 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Resolution 15 Printer's Number 0247

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more