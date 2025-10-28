House Resolution 15 Printer's Number 0247

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - Sponsors WATRO, VENKAT, COOK, REICHARD, FREEMAN, BARTON, OLSOMMER, M. MACKENZIE, DELLOSO, HANBIDGE, HAMM, PUGH, JAMES, STENDER, CERRATO, KAUFFMAN, CIRESI, GLEIM, DONAHUE, CONKLIN, ROWE, PICKETT, NEILSON, O'MARA, GILLEN, SHAFFER, C. WILLIAMS

Short Title A Resolution recognizing November 11, 2025, as "Veterans Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Recognizing November 11, 2025 as Veterans Day in Pennsylvania

Generated 10/28/2025 05:03 PM

