House Bill 1995 Printer's Number 2516
PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - House Bill 1995
2025-2026 Regular Session
Short Title
An Act amending the act of December 5, 1936 (2nd Sp.Sess., 1937 P.L.2897, No.1), known as the Unemployment Compensation Law, in compensation, further providing for rate and amount of compensation.
Actions
|2516
|Referred to LABOR AND INDUSTRY, Oct. 24, 2025
|Reported as committed, Oct. 28, 2025
|First consideration, Oct. 28, 2025
|Laid on the table, Oct. 28, 2025
|Removed from table, Oct. 28, 2025
