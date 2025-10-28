House Bill 1995 Printer's Number 2516

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - House Bill 1995 2025-2026 Regular Session Short Title An Act amending the act of December 5, 1936 (2nd Sp.Sess., 1937 P.L.2897, No.1), known as the Unemployment Compensation Law, in compensation, further providing for rate and amount of compensation. Actions 2516 Referred to LABOR AND INDUSTRY, Oct. 24, 2025 Reported as committed, Oct. 28, 2025 First consideration, Oct. 28, 2025 Laid on the table, Oct. 28, 2025 Removed from table, Oct. 28, 2025 Generated 10/28/2025 05:03 PM



