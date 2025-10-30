FutureVu Brands Establishes Headquarters at Historic Marietta Landmark

New 30,000-Square-Foot Adaptive Reuse Facility Reflects Company’s Mission and Strategic Growth

This move marks a significant milestone for our company. By repurposing a site with deep roots in Marietta’s industrial past, we’re honoring the community's history while building for the future.” — Jeff Franson, President and CEO of FutureVu Brands

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FutureVu Brands, the parent company of industry-leading window film and retrofit security glazing solution providers, has officially established its new corporate headquarters at 400 Glover Street in historic Marietta, Georgia. The 30,000-square-foot facility is the result of an adaptive reuse project that transformed a 1930 structure built initially for Glover Machine Works — a locomotive manufacturing site — into a modern business campus.The redesigned space brings together FutureVu’s executive leadership, operational teams, warehousing, and light fabrication operations under one roof. This move reflects the company’s mission to enhance the built environment through innovative solutions that improve performance across commercial, institutional, and residential sectors.To debut the facility, FutureVu Brands recently hosted an open house welcoming over 200 team members, customers, and strategic business partners from across the country — celebrating an exciting new chapter in the company’s nationwide growth.In addition to the new Marietta headquarters, FutureVu Brands maintains a dedicated manufacturing facility in Glendale, Arizona, where it produces security window and door systems to meet national demand for forced entry and ballistic protection.“This move marks a significant milestone for our company,” said Jeff Franson, CEO of FutureVu Brands. “By repurposing a site with deep roots in Marietta’s industrial past, we’re honoring the community's history while building for the future.”The new headquarters also signals the continued expansion of FutureVu Brands’ subsidiaries, each of which has grown to serve clients nationwide: Window Film Depot , a leading 3M™ Authorized Dealer, installs specialty window films for security, privacy, and energy savings on projects from coast to coast. Impact Security , manufacturer of the DefenseLite, BulletShield™, RiotLite, and other related products, provides retrofit security glazing solutions to protect facilities across the country. CoolVu , a franchise-based model launched by FutureVu, delivers surface and glass enhancement solutions through a growing network of locally owned businesses nationwide.The consolidation supports FutureVu’s continued national growth in the energy, security, and surface enhancement markets, with the new headquarters providing the infrastructure to scale and innovate from a single, strategically located campus.ABOUT FUTUREVU BRANDSAs the parent company of some of the leading glass and surface solution providers in the industry, FutureVu Brands is dedicated to powering subsidiary brand development by providing long-term strategic vision and collaborative decision-making while supporting sustainable futures for all stakeholders. FutureVu brands are represented in the architectural glazing, campus safety, retail security, and automotive markets. The FVB brands include Window Film Depot, Impact Security, CoolVu Glass & Surface Solutions, LongVu Wholesale, and CoolVu Auto Spa.To learn more about FutureVu Brands and its portfolio of companies, visit www.FutureVuBrands.com

FutureVu Brands Grand Opening Tour

