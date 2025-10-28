Henderson Families Gain Local Family Law Support with New Rosenblum Allen Law Firm Office

New location in the Anthem community provides Henderson families with more convenient access to dedicated legal guidance for divorce and child custody matters.

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rosenblum Allen Law Firm today announced the opening of its new office in Henderson, expanding its reach to provide dedicated and accessible family law representation to the city's growing communities. Located at 2538 Anthem Village Drive, Suite 125, the new office is now serving clients in Henderson by appointment, offering a local resource for individuals navigating the complexities of divorce, child custody, and other domestic legal issues.The expansion into Henderson is a direct response to the increasing need for skilled family law counsel in the area. The firm recognizes that facing a family law challenge is stressful, and having a local presence makes it easier for clients to receive the personalized attention and clear guidance they deserve. As a team of Henderson family lawyers , the firm is committed to protecting the interests of its clients and helping them move forward with confidence. The office is led by Molly S. Rosenblum, Esq., the firm's Owner & Founding Member, who was recently recognized as a Super Lawyer for 2024-2025.This new location reinforces the firm's commitment to providing experienced family law representation throughout the Las Vegas valley. By establishing a physical presence in Henderson, the firm ensures that residents of communities like Anthem, Inspirada, Seven Hills, and Green Valley have a convenient option for confidential consultations and ongoing legal support.The firm’s attorneys are well-versed in the procedures of local courts, including the Henderson Justice Court and the Clark County Family Court, which serves the entire Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise metropolitan area. This localized knowledge is critical for effectively managing cases involving property division, child support, and custody arrangements under Nevada law."Opening an office in Henderson allows us to be closer to the families we serve, making it simpler for them to access the help they need during a difficult time," said Molly Rosenblum, Co-Founder and CEO. "Our goal has always been to provide compassionate, effective legal support, and this new location is a significant step in fulfilling that promise for the Henderson community."The Rosenblum Allen Law Firm focuses on the full spectrum of family law, with a particular emphasis on resolving divorce and child custody disputes efficiently. The team is dedicated to finding tailored solutions, whether through strategic negotiation, mediation, or tenacious representation in court.About The Rosenblum Allen Law FirmThe Rosenblum Allen Law Firm is a respected legal practice focused exclusively on family law matters in Nevada . The firm provides skilled representation for clients facing divorce, child custody disputes, spousal support issues, and other domestic legal challenges. With a client-centered approach, the legal team is committed to delivering personalized strategies that protect clients' rights and prioritize the well-being of their families. As a leading family law firm, they are dedicated to helping clients navigate difficult times with clarity and confidence.Contact Information:The Rosenblum Allen Law Firm2538 Anthem Village Drive, Suite 125Henderson, NV 89052Phone: (702) 827-0028Hours: Monday-Friday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM(By Appointment Only)---

