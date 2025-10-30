MyBTCX.com Integrates Simplex to Expand Global Crypto Payment Options

MyBTCX.com MyBTC Partners with Simplex Buy Ethereum Worldwide with MyBTCX Simplex and MyBTCX enables you to buy Crypto with Credit Card and Debit Card Buy Bitcoin Worldwide with MyBTCX

MyBTCX.com expands its global payment network by partnering with Simplex, offering fiat-to-crypto access and credit card payment options alongside Banxa.

Buying crypto worldwide with credit/debit card and local payment methods is now easier. MyBTCX.com gives users crypto access using Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayID, SEPA, PIX, and more.” — Duane

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyBTCX.com Partners with Simplex to Enhance Global Crypto Accessibility

MyBTCX.com, the international cryptocurrency platform known for its super fast, secure, and non-custodial trading environment, has announced the integration of Simplex as its newest global payment partner. The addition of Simplex, an industry leader in fiat-to-crypto payment processing, expands the platform’s growing suite of funding options, joining Banxa as a key aggregator.

This new partnership allows MyBTCX.com users to purchase top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and more than 100 other digital assets such as Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), Binance Coin (BNB), Solana (SOL), and Ripple (XRP) to name a few. With Simplex’s infrastructure, the platform now supports a wider range of currencies, payment methods, and transaction routing options, empowering users worldwide to choose the purchasing pathway that best suits their needs.

Simplex: A Trusted Global Payments Provider

Founded in 2014, Simplex is a licensed financial institution that bridges traditional finance and digital assets. The company processes millions of transactions annually, offering secure and instant purchases through Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. Its global reach spans over 100 fiat currencies and thousands of issuing banks, making sure of strong coverage across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and beyond.

Simplex’s integration with MyBTCX.com reinforces the platform’s commitment to accessibility. Users who may face regional restrictions or declined card authorizations from one processor can now complete their purchases effortlessly through another, ensuring continuity, flexibility, and peace of mind.

Banxa + Simplex: Dual Aggregators for Maximum Crypto Coverage

With both Banxa and Simplex now integrated, MyBTCX.com offers dual payment partners and a plethora of payment rails that really enhance the reliability and coverage needed to succeed in crypto trading activities. If a transaction is unsuccessful through one provider, be it due to regional limitations, card restrictions, or network issues, users can instantly retry via the alternative provider.

This dual-provider system allows customers to use Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, SEPA, PayID, PIX, Khipu, and local banking rails in supported regions, positioning MyBTCX.com as one of the most comprehensive global crypto purchase platforms available.

Why This Integration Matters

The global cryptocurrency market continues to evolve rapidly, and accessibility remains a key factor in user adoption. By integrating Simplex, MyBTCX.com expands its payment coverage to over 130 countries, ensuring that users around the world can buy digital assets using their preferred local currency or card issuer.

The partnership also aligns with the platform’s mission to bridge the gap between traditional banking and digital finance, offering an intuitive experience supported by industry-leading compliance and transaction security.

How to Buy Bitcoin, Ether & More Using Simplex on MyBTCX.com

1. Create an Account — Visit MyBTCX.com, sign up, and complete the verification process under international KYC/AML standards.

2. Select a Cryptocurrency. Choose from Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), Binance Coin (BNB), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and over 100 supported cryptocurrencies.

3. Choose a Payment Provider — Select either Simplex or Banxa from the available payment options.

4. Complete the Purchase — Enter the purchase amount, select the preferred currency, confirm the wallet address, and complete the payment through Simplex’s secure checkout interface.

Crypto purchases are processed in real time, and digital assets are sent directly to the recipient’s wallet address, maintaining MyBTCX.com’s non-custodial model.

A Global Platform for a Global Audience

The integration of Simplex highlights MyBTCX.com’s growing role as a global crypto aggregator platform. Beyond expanding payment options, the company continues to forge partnerships with trusted payment networks that meet the regulatory and security expectations of an international user base.

Future integrations will focus on enhancing regional accessibility, particularly across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, further solidifying MyBTCX.com’s position as a hub for safe, transparent, and compliant crypto transactions.

About MyBTCX.com

Building on the success of MyBTC.ca, MyBTCX.com is a next-generation crypto platform offering access to over 100 digital currencies across 130+ countries. With a focus on speed, non-custodial delivery, and payment diversity, the platform enables users to buy crypto using Apple Pay, Google Pay, Visa/Mastercard credit and debit cards, SEPA, PIX, PayID, Khipu and more.

