'I Wish,' New Single from Random Acts of Kindness, Launches Worldwide

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artist Random Acts of Kindness and label Better World Records have just launched their new single, “I Wish,” on music streaming platforms worldwide.

“I Wish” is an angelic ballad about inspiring hope and positivity around the world. Using lyrics that are meaningful, eloquent and that create strong imagery, the verses and chorus have a powerful, graceful elegance. Multiple versions of the song will be released later this year using various domestic and international children’s choirs as part of a global effort to share its message through the voices of children. Better World Records is also creating partnerships with each of these charitable organizations to provide ongoing funding through music revenue and personal contributions from the label CEO.

Ken Freirich, founder of the music group Random Acts of Kindness and Better World Records, wrote the lyrics for “I Wish” and was executive producer of the music. Freirich is an international philanthropist and retired CEO/entrepreneur and drummer who believes strongly in making the world a better place and doing regular random acts of kindness. He believes one kind act can change the world and wants to inspire others to do the same. Freirich wants to use the unifying power of music to bring people together. The last single from Random Acts of Kindness, “Free to Roam,” was a Billboard and MediaBase Adult Contemporary Top 20 hit.

“’I Wish’ is a song that can change the world,” said Freirich. “Through very deep and meaningful lyrics and a series of wishes, the song gives us hope at a time when we all need it. Verses like ‘I wish for a day where we all smile and laugh a real long while, A day where we all belong, A day where we just get along,’ push and inspire us as human beings to be better people, to be kind, to accept others and to realize the power of a smile and what that can do for ourselves and others. The vivid chorus is a plea to the Earth, Sun and Moon for help. ‘Fire in the sun, open your mind, Sing like a bird, tell us how to be kind’ – these are appeals to the universe and the elements that provide the light and energy for life to help us break through the impasse of stubbornness and strong beliefs that cloud societies in the free world. It drives us all to do better and to strive for a patient, accepting world that can bring us inner peace and happiness.”

On Friday, Oct. 31, “I Wish” will debut live at the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, one of horseracing’s premier events, at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Del Mar, Calif. Random Acts of Kindness featuring the San Diego Children’s Choir will perform the song in front of a packed house of 50,000 people. “It’s Future Stars Friday for the horses,“ said Freirich. “I thought it would be great to partner with a youth choir group located near the Del Mar racetrack to be the voices of ‘I Wish.’ I’m excited to support the local community and highlight the amazing talent of the choir. These kids will be the vocal and music superstars of tomorrow.”

“This collaboration beautifully shows how music and kindness can bring people together,” said Carrie Musick Cottriall, executive director of the San Diego Children’s Choir. “We’re deeply grateful to Ken Freirich for his generous donation and vision in giving our choristers the opportunity to perform ‘I Wish,’ his inspiring new song with the Random Acts of Kindness collective. It’s a powerful way for our young singers to share their voices and the spirit of San Diego on the world stage at the Breeders’ Cup, demonstrating the power of children’s voices to inspire audiences everywhere.”

