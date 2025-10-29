Gas Sensing Launches Upgraded CozIR-LP Series 2 CO2 Sensor with Temperature and Humidity Sensing

The CozIR-LP Series 2 is a direct response to the needs of our customers in the rapidly growing IoT and smart building markets” — Neill Ricketts, Executive Chairman of Gas Sensing

CUMBERNAULD, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next-generation sensor continues trend of ultra-low power consumption and high accuracy for battery-powered IoT applications. Gas Sensing , a leader in low-power, high-accuracy CO2 sensor technology, has announced its Series 2 upgrade to the ultra-low power CozIRCO2 sensor. This major upgrade integrates temperature and humidity sensing as a standard feature whilst also updating the electronics package, providing a comprehensive, all-in-one solution for environmental monitoring.Built on Gas Sensing’s proprietary solid-state NDIR LED technology, the CozIR-LP Series 2 is engineered for energy-harvested and battery-powered applications where power budgets are limited. The sensor implements multiple ultra-low power modes, including sleep, blink, polling, and streaming, and draws a current of 1.3–1.5 mA when active (typical). This drops to just 0.01 mA when in sleep mode or zero in Blink modeThe device operates on a flexible 3.25 – 5.5 V supply and delivers high-accuracy readings of ±45ppm (+3% of reading) with built in auto-zeroing to remove the need for manual recalibration throughout the lifetime of the device.The easy-to-integrate sensor provides both UART and I2C communication interfaces as well as programmable PWM and alarm outputs. It has a diffusion-limited response time of under 45 seconds, and an operating temperature range from 0 to 50oC.It has been created to meet the needs of a wide range of low-power wireless and portable applications, including indoor air quality (IAQ) monitoring, smart home/IoT devices, and HVAC systems. Its robust design, low-power profile, and configurable measurement modes that enable a balance of performance and power also make it perfectly suited for building management systems (BMS), as well as in-cabin air quality monitoring for automotive and transportation, and portable environmental monitors.“The CozIR-LP Series 2 is a direct response to the needs of our customers in the rapidly growing IoT and smart building markets,” said Neill Ricketts, Executive Chairman of Gas Sensing. “By integrating temperature and humidity sensing, we are providing design engineers with a more versatile, powerful, and easy-to-integrate sensor. Updating the electronics package has allowed us to refresh the design and modernise the device. This allows for the development of more sophisticated, energy-efficient, and reliable products that enhance comfort, safety, and well-being for the end-user.”The CozIR-LP Series 2 is available for order immediately. For datasheets, pricing, and further information, please visit the Gas Sensing website.About Gas SensingGas Sensing is a global leader in the design and manufacture of solid-state NDIR CO2 gas sensors.It designs and manufactures ultra efficient, high-speed ISO 9001-certified solid-state CO2 and methane sensors for use across a wide range of sectors. These include aerospace, agriculture, industrial safety and enclosed spaces, medical devices, healthcare and fitness, life sciences as well as for indoor air quality monitoring.gassensing.co.uk

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.