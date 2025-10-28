Make-A-Wish International Presents Research on the Long-Term Impact of Wish Granting at Pediatric Oncology Conference

Make-A-Wish International's Jenny Cook and Dr. Hannah Roberts presenting research on the impact of a wish The Make-A-Wish International booth at the SIOP conference

The children's charity presented groundbreaking research at the SIOP conference in Amsterdam

“This research confirms what we have long believed: that a wish can be a turning point in a child’s treatment journey” — Luciano Manzo, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish International

AMSTERDAM, CO. DUBLIN, NETHERLANDS, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make-A-Wish International proudly presented its latest research findings on the long-term impact of wish granting for children with critical illnesses at the 2025 SIOP (International Society of Paediatric Oncology) Conference in Amsterdam. The organisation’s poster presentation showcased key insights from its recently published, peer-reviewed study and Theory of Change framework, reinforcing the essential role of wish granting in holistic pediatric care. The presentation was led by surgeon and pediatric palliative care specialist, Dr. Marguerite Gorter-Stam, who is also member of the Make-A-Wish International Medical Advisory Committee.

The research, conducted by Research for Impact, included a survey of over 1,500 participants across 24 countries, results of which were published in the journal Children (MDPI)*. It found that wish granting leads to a significant and sustained increase in positive emotions, with 97% of families reporting increased happiness and 92% of children saying their wish improved their well-being. The experience was also shown to support overall family well-being, with 96% of parents reporting that it created a joyful, lasting memory for the family. Additionally, 93% of wish parents said it strengthened family bonds—particularly among families with siblings, where the impact was significantly higher both at the beginning of the wish journey and over the long-term.

“This research confirms what we have long believed: that a wish can be a turning point in a child’s treatment journey,” said Luciano Manzo, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish International. “It’s not just about the moment the wish is granted—it’s about the lasting emotional and psychological benefits that follow.”

Throughout the conference, the team from Make-A-Wish International connected with healthcare professionals, researchers and patient advocates who share a commitment to comprehensive, child-centered care. The organization's presence at the event underscores their dedication to working alongside the medical community to ensure that every eligible child has access to the life-changing power of a wish.

*Roberts, H.; Cook, J.; Lee, A.; Loh, W.K.; Teo, N.; Yoong, J.S.Y.; Gorter-Stam, M. (2025). Wish-Granting Interventions Promote Positive Emotions in Both the Short and Long Term in Children with Critical Illnesses and Their Families. Children, 12(1), 47. https://doi.org/10.3390/children12010047

About Make-A-Wish International

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in 1980, Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, having granted more than 615,000 wishes in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Every 25 seconds, a child is diagnosed with a critical illness and becomes eligible for a wish. Wish experiences can restore the childhood stolen by a critical illness diagnosis and improve physical, psychological and emotional well-being. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 27,000 volunteers around the globe, Make-A-Wish brings the power of a wish-come-true to children and their families when they need it most. For more information about Make-A-Wish International, visit worldwish.org.

