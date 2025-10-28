KFSHRC Celebrates the Inauguration of Saudi Arabia’s First Gene and Cell Therapy Manufacturing Facility

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) celebrated the inauguration of the Kingdom’s first facility for manufacturing gene and cell therapies at its pavilion during the Global Health Exhibition 2025 in Riyadh. The milestone marks a national achievement that ushers in a new era for the localization of precision medicine and advanced immunotherapy technologies and represents a strategic step toward achieving national self-sufficiency in next generation biotherapeutics.The manufacturing facility spans over 5,000 square meters on the KFSHRC campus in Riyadh and is designed to produce up to 2,400 therapeutic doses annually once fully operational by 2030. The facility is projected to meet 9% of domestic demand by 2030 and generate approximately 8 billion Saudi riyals in savings by reducing reliance on imported treatments. By manufacturing gene and cell therapies locally, the Kingdom will decrease external treatment costs while building long-term self-sufficiency.The facility operates under rigorous Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards, ensuring safe, high-quality treatment production in a controlled environment. Every stage of manufacturing, from biological material preparation to final therapeutic dose delivery, is meticulously reviewed and documented to guarantee patient safety and treatment reliability.KFSHRC is scaling production toward a target of 100 gene therapies annually, supporting the Kingdom's National Biotechnology Strategy. Spearheaded by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Chairman of the Council of Ministers, the strategy aims to establish Saudi Arabia as a global leader in life sciences innovation, develop local biotechnology industries, and improve citizens' quality of life.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation-driven care.

