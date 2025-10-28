KFSHRC Establishes Partnership with Prince Sultan University to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions in Healthcare

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) signed a cooperation agreement with the Research and Initiatives Center at Prince Sultan University (PSU-RIC), during the Global Health Exhibition 2025, aimed at enhancing research innovation and developing transformative artificial intelligence applications in the healthcare sector.The memorandum was signed by Mr. Mansour Swaidan, Deputy Chief Information Officer, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, and Prof. Dhafer Almakhles, Director of the Research and Initiatives Center at Prince Sultan University, in the presence of senior leaders and experts from both organizations.The memorandum aims to launch joint applied research projects that translate advanced research into practical solutions for enhancing patient care quality and medical service efficiency. The partnership will also collaborate on medical artificial intelligence, big data analytics, specialized training programs, and knowledge exchange initiatives between both organizations.Areas of cooperation include joint scientific publication in prestigious international journals, organizing research and innovation workshops and conferences, and exploring opportunities to develop and fund distinguished national research projects, aligning with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 targets for developing the innovation, research, and technology.This collaboration reinforces KFSHRC's position as a leading national institution in medical research and innovation, strengthening strategic partnerships with academic and research organizations to advance the Kingdom's health and knowledge ecosystem.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation-driven care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.