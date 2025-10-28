RockToken Responds to France’s 420,000 BTC Reserve Proposal, Signaling Growing Confidence in Digital Assets

French Lawmaker Éric Ciotti Proposes 420,000 BTC National Reserve

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A bold proposal from French lawmaker Éric Ciotti to establish a national Bitcoin reserve of 420,000 BTC has reignited debate over how major economies should approach digital asset policy. Valued at an estimated $48 billion, the initiative aims to secure 2% of Bitcoin’s total supply over the next decade, positioning France among the first European nations to consider cryptocurrency as part of its sovereign reserve strategy.The bill outlines using France’s abundant nuclear and hydroelectric energy to power domestic blockchain operations and incentivize public digital investment. It also calls for tax reforms and the promotion of euro-pegged stablecoins, while rejecting the European Central Bank’s proposed digital euro. Though the measure faces legislative hurdles, its introduction underscores a fundamental shift: Bitcoin and blockchain-based assets are evolving from speculative instruments to strategic national resources.RockToken’s View: Institutions and Nations Converge on Digital Asset StrategyThe growing involvement of governments and institutions in digital finance mirrors the same transformation RockToken has long championed — bridging transparency, innovation, and inclusivity in the blockchain economy. As institutional participation deepens, platforms offering regulated and energy-efficient blockchain infrastructure are becoming central to sustainable adoption.RockToken’s recently launched Digital Asset Investor Podcast explores such developments in detail, helping users understand global trends like France’s proposed reserve policy and their impact on the digital finance landscape. The company also continues to promote accessibility through its $99 Digital Asset Experience Program, allowing new investors to explore blockchain-based income models without risk.A New Era of Digital ReservesAs more governments recognize digital assets as strategic tools for economic diversification, platforms like RockToken stand ready to empower investors — from individuals to institutions — with secure, transparent, and scalable access to blockchain participation. France’s initiative may still face political debate, but it signals a clear direction for Europe’s evolving relationship with decentralized finance.For more information, visit https://rocktoken.com

