BizCloud Experts achieves AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program status, cementing Full-Lifecycle Leadership on AWS

Full Lifecycle Expertise on AWS -BCE supports every stage of the clients AWS journey, from migration, modernization to ongoing optimization and governance.

BCE can manage the complete lifecycle of a customer on AWS. By blending AI and GenAI innovation with sustainability and operational discipline, we’re creating a smarter, more resilient future” — Nagesh Kunamneni, President and CSO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BizCloud Experts (BCE), an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, proudly announces that it has achieved the prestigious AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program Designation.This milestone complements BCE’s existing AWS Migration, Modernization, and DevOps Competencies, positioning the company to deliver end-to-end cloud lifecycle solutions — from migration and modernization to managed operations, automation, and continuous optimization.The designation validates BizCloud Experts’ excellence in governance, automation, service delivery, and customer success on AWS.Following a comprehensive independent audit, auditor recognized BizCloud Experts for its maturity, innovation, and operational excellence in managed services. The audit highlighted several differentiators that distinguish BCE’s MSP practice from others in the ecosystem, including:* AI-Enabled Support Services — A proactive, intelligent support framework powered by AI/ML for faster incident resolution and predictive insights.* Multiple AI and GenAI Initiatives in Progress — Ongoing investments in AI-driven automation and Generative AI capabilities across delivery, support, and customer experience.* Joint Growth Plan with AWS — A collaborative, data-driven roadmap with AWS designed to accelerate customer transformation, improve cloud economics, and deliver measurable business outcomes* Commitment to Net-Zero Emissions — A public pledge to achieve net-zero emissions, tracked transparently through sustainability.bizcloudexperts.com.* Standardized Deliverables and Documentation — Consistent, professional presentation of deliverables, ensuring quality and clarity across all customer engagements.* Detailed Labor and Cost Tracking — Advanced visibility into effort, utilization, and cost efficiency to maintain fair pricing and sustainable margins.These findings underscore BCE’s disciplined, innovation-led approach to managed services — blending automation, intelligence, and accountability to deliver business outcomes that matter.“Earning the AWS MSP Program Designation is more than a milestone — it’s a validation of the way we build, operate, and evolve,” said Nagesh Kunamneni, President of BizCloud Experts. “We’re committed to building solutions our way — engineered for depth, automation, and long-term customer impact. With AI, GenAI, and AIOps at the heart of our service model — and sustainability as our compass — BizCloud Experts empowers customers to operate smarter, modernize faster, and grow responsibly on AWS.”Customers working with BizCloud Experts gain clear advantages from its differentiated MSP approach:* End-to-End Cloud Lifecycle Expertise — BCE supports every stage of the AWS journey, from migration and modernization to ongoing optimization and governance.* Predictive, AI-Driven Operations — AIOps and automation deliver faster response, reduced downtime, and higher system resilience.* Continuous Optimization and Cost Efficiency — AWS program incentives, migration credits, and BCE’s FinOps frameworks help customers lower costs and improve ROI.* Accelerated Innovation with AI and GenAI — BCE helps organizations modernize applications and workflows using advanced AI and Generative AI models.* Sustainable Cloud Practices — Built-in sustainability principles help customers meet their environmental and ESG commitments through optimized, energy-efficient architectures.BizCloud Experts (BCE) is a cloud transformation and managed services provider headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, BCE holds the AWS Migration, Modernization, and DevOps Competencies, and now the AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program Designation. BCE helps organizations design, migrate, modernize, and manage intelligent, scalable, and sustainable solutions on AWS — powered by AI, GenAI, and AIOps automation.Learn more at https://www.bizcloudexperts.com or explore BCE’s sustainability initiatives at https://sustainability.bizcloudexperts.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.