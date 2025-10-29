D P Flooring Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Flooring Company in Southport, UK

D P Flooring Over 20 Years Experience Award Winning Flooring Company in Southport, UK Supply and installation of all types of quality flooring, domestic and commercial

SOUTHPORT, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Flooring Company in Southport, UK has been awarded to D P Flooring. This recognition honours D P Flooring for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of products and services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.D P Flooring is a trusted flooring company based in Southport, with over 30 years of experience serving both corporate and residential clients. Known for supplying and installing high-quality flooring, D P Flooring specialises in a wide range of services across commercial, industrial and residential sectors. From schools and hospitals to private homes and large-scale developments, D P Flooring delivers expert craftsmanship using premium products from leading manufacturers. The D P Flooring team offers free estimates, no-obligation quotes and personalised service to ensure every project meets the highest standards. With a reputation for professionalism and attention to detail, D P Flooring continues to proudly serve Southport and the surrounding communities.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, D P Flooring stood out as a reputable company in the flooring industry. Known for its experienced and friendly team, D P Flooring has earned a strong reputation within the Southport community, with glowing reviews from many satisfied customers. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from customers who were highly impressed by D P Flooring’s communication and exceptional service:“The DP Flooring team provided excellent service and fitted our new home with the most luxurious carpets for an incredible price. The team listened to us, considered our budget and the style we wanted and recommend a great choice of carpets. I will be definitely be using DP flooring again."“We recently had DP Flooring install new flooring in our kitchen and hallway, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the results. Not only did they do an amazing job with the installation, but they were also thoroughly professional throughout the entire process.From our first visit to the showroom, the team were incredibly helpful—guiding us to choose the best flooring for our needs. The fitting itself was done to a very high standard, with great attention to detail.It was truly a first-class job from start to finish, and I would be happy to recommend DP Flooring at any time."“Highly professional knowledgeable and courteous team. They re-laid our floor throughout after an appalling experience with the builder - great communication pre and post work nothing was to much trouble - can’t thank them enough for giving us a beautifully fitted floor- highly recommended."“A belated review after DP Flooring did a magnificent job installing Karndean flooring in a large hall area which Derrick and Tony laid in a lovely diagonal fashion. More work for them, but great look. Also fitted carpet for stairs, bedroom and front room. Tina provided excellent advice on colour choice. We are just about to get flooring for new kitchen and we know Derrick, Tina and the team will do us proud as always. Thanks so much."The D P Flooring team consistently goes above and beyond to ensure outstanding flooring project results for every customer.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.For more information about D P Flooring, please visit the company's website Contact:Quality Business Awardssupport@qualitybusinessawards.co.uk

