Partnex Launches AI-Powered B2B Matchmaking Platform to Transform Business Partnerships

Seattle startup helps small businesses build smarter, long-term partnerships through AI-driven matching and outreach.

Our platform helps businesses find true alignment, AI that connects not just data, but shared purpose.” — Rosmond Moses-Avila

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partnex, an AI-powered business partnership and lead-generation platform, today announced its official launch, offering small and mid-sized businesses a faster, smarter, and more human way to discover growth-ready partners.

Traditional lead generation and networking often rely on mass outreach, cold calls, long qualification cycles, and unpredictable results. Partnex introduces a new model: AI-assisted partner discovery, connecting companies that share compatible goals, audiences, and growth stages.

“Too many SMBs waste time chasing the wrong leads,” said Rosmond Moses-Avila, founder of Partnex. “Our platform doesn’t just match data points; it matches intent, alignment, and opportunity. That’s what creates lasting partnerships.”

By combining advanced AI with a human-level partnership strategy, Partnex pre-qualifies potential collaborations before they ever start. Through its intuitive interface, users can input target industries, regions, customer types, and goals, then receive a curated list of high-compatibility partnership opportunities complete with automated outreach and follow-up recommendations.

Solving the Partnership Bottleneck

Small businesses often struggle to find trustworthy partners who share the same vision or customer base. Even when they do, the process can be time-consuming and expensive. Partnex solves this bottleneck by:

-Using AI models trained on partnership success data to identify mutual-benefit opportunities.

-Automating outreach sequences with personalized, human-like messaging.

-Providing a partnership scoring system that ranks compatibility, so teams can prioritize their most valuable matches first.

Early users have reported significant time savings, reducing prospecting efforts by more than 50%, and seeing stronger results from partner-driven referrals and collaborations.

Empowering SMBs and Startups Worldwide

Headquartered in Seattle, Partnex serves a global community of startups, agencies, and service-based companies. The platform reduces acquisition costs and improves match quality, helping businesses build predictable, partnership-sourced growth pipelines, a strategy once reserved for enterprise-level organizations.

“We want every small business to grow through collaboration, not competition,” Moses-Avila added. “AI makes that level of precision partnership possible for everyone.”

Building Credibility and Reach

Partnex is now open to early adopters in marketing, SaaS, e-commerce, and professional services, offering tools that help users:

-Access curated partner suggestions tailored to their niche.

-Track and manage partnership outreach in one dashboard.

-Integrate with leading CRM and automation platforms.

With Partnex, companies can shift from transactional lead generation to relationship-based, data-driven growth, turning connections into long-term success.

About Partnex

Partnex is an AI-driven B2B partnership platform that helps small and mid-sized companies discover, qualify, and build meaningful collaborations worldwide. By combining intelligent matchmaking and automated outreach, Partnex turns networking into predictable growth. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company serves businesses globally across SaaS, agency, and e-commerce sectors.

Learn more at partnex.us.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.